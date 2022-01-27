Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Migrating my VDSL services and POT Line to 2 Degrees
nzbsgfan

146 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


#293515 27-Jan-2022 15:06
Send private message

I quick question.

 

With my current ISP ditching POTs service - and my local exchange being targeted next month, I'm looking to migrate both services to another ISP.

 

 

 

I'm currently renting and I'd drop the POTs line if it wasnt for my monitored alarm (which i need).

 

I'm not looking to go fibre at my current rental address

 

 

 

The issue is - I'm planning on moving cities in 5 to 6 months.

 

There will be a month or so until I transition to my own home where fibre is installed. I will no longer require the POTs line then.

 

Can I take out a 12 month contract with 2 Degrees and include a pause (or extend my contract to make up 12 months)?

 

 

 

Do companies do this?

 

Thanks for any advice.

 

 

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Linux
9082 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2857190 27-Jan-2022 15:11
Send private message

All ISPs are dropping POTS (EOL) years ago

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
tim0001
113 posts

Master Geek


  #2857220 27-Jan-2022 16:17
Send private message

Might worthwhile checking that your current RSP is following the new rules

 

eg 4 month notice. Not giving PSTN withdrawal as a reason for moving unless they can point to a formal notification from
Spark relating to that consumer’s premises.

nzbsgfan

146 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2857226 27-Jan-2022 16:31
Send private message

tim0001:

 

Might worthwhile checking that your current RSP is following the new rules

 

eg 4 month notice. Not giving PSTN withdrawal as a reason for moving unless they can point to a formal notification from
Spark relating to that consumer’s premises.

 

 

I'm happy to reconnect with the new ISP, it just cant be at the same address



nzbsgfan

146 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2857231 27-Jan-2022 16:35
Send private message

Linux:

 

All ISPs are dropping POTS (EOL) years ago

 

 

 

 

The service is not being withdrawn from Chorus at my local exchange.

 

 

 

They are only removing POT's lines because they are not economic to the ISP.

 

In the case of copper I believe they get charged rental twice (once for VDSL and again for POTs).

 

This is purely an economic decision as far as I am aware. And yes - it annoys me.

 

 

 

After May, when I move to my own home, I will be installing a internet compliant alarm system.

 

 

 

 

Jase2985
11601 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2857235 27-Jan-2022 16:49
Send private message

just go without the monitored alarm for the few months

nzbsgfan

146 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2857245 27-Jan-2022 16:57
Send private message

tim0001:

 

Might worthwhile checking that your current RSP is following the new rules

 

eg 4 month notice. Not giving PSTN withdrawal as a reason for moving unless they can point to a formal notification from
Spark relating to that consumer’s premises.

 

 

 

 

Sorry - i misunderstood your message - I'm reading the doc now - Thanks

nzbsgfan

146 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2857252 27-Jan-2022 17:08
Send private message

nzbsgfan:

 

tim0001:

 

Might worthwhile checking that your current RSP is following the new rules

 

eg 4 month notice. Not giving PSTN withdrawal as a reason for moving unless they can point to a formal notification from
Spark relating to that consumer’s premises.

 

 

 

 

Sorry - i misunderstood your message - I'm reading the doc now - Thanks

 

 

 

 

The letter arrived Monday dated 18/1/22. 

 

After talking to VFNZ they "say" pots service will be shutdown after 28/2/22 - Not 4 months notice at all !

 

I'll probably migrate to 2Degrees - but I will mention my plans to them around moving.



nztim
2316 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2857262 27-Jan-2022 17:37
Send private message

NOWNZ do Baseband IP (Analogue Line from cabinet/exchange) just not delivered from the NEAX

Guessing if you don’t have fibre your current ISP wants to force you onto wireless?

EDIT1: Just seen you have an alarm that may not work over baseband IP
EDIT2: Spark not Chorus are shutting down POTs chorus don't own POTs




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

nzbsgfan

146 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2857275 27-Jan-2022 18:10
Send private message

nztim: NOWNZ do Baseband IP (Analogue Line from cabinet/exchange) just not delivered from the NEAX

Guessing if you don’t have fibre your current ISP wants to force you onto wireless?

EDIT1: Just seen you have an alarm that may not work over baseband IP
EDIT2: Spark not Chorus are shutting down POTs chorus don't own POTs

 

 

 

The alarm was installed a long time ago - and I have a $1 / day monitoring. The alarm panel will have to be completely replaced to work with mobile or fibre. 

 

To be fair VF dont want to force me onto Fibre. They are just exiting POTs everywhere.

 

I just want to get through the next 6 months with a POTs line - but I may have to just live with a stand alone system in the interim

 

 

 

I wasn't aware Spark owned POTs - that's very interesting.

nztim
2316 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2857279 27-Jan-2022 18:22
Send private message

nzbsgfan:

nztim: NOWNZ do Baseband IP (Analogue Line from cabinet/exchange) just not delivered from the NEAX

Guessing if you don’t have fibre your current ISP wants to force you onto wireless?

EDIT1: Just seen you have an alarm that may not work over baseband IP
EDIT2: Spark not Chorus are shutting down POTs chorus don't own POTs


 


The alarm was installed a long time ago - and I have a $1 / day monitoring. The alarm panel will have to be completely replaced to work with mobile or fibre. 


To be fair VF dont want to force me onto Fibre. They are just exiting POTs everywhere.


I just want to get through the next 6 months with a POTs line - but I may have to just live with a stand alone system in the interim


 


I wasn't aware Spark owned POTs - that's very interesting.



Spark own POTs even if another RSP is reselling it

https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/landline/landline-migration/

Go open term with NOWNZ ($79 connection fee) $85 for broadband and $5 for voice (delivered via Baseband IP exactly as your current line is delivered)

Your alarm may or may not work over BBIP chat with their support team they are really good




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

quickymart
8910 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2857396 27-Jan-2022 21:04
Send private message

May be time to bite the bullet and get your alarm upgraded.

sparkz25
750 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2857423 27-Jan-2022 22:56
Send private message

nzbsgfan:

 

The alarm was installed a long time ago - and I have a $1 / day monitoring. The alarm panel will have to be completely replaced to work with mobile or fibre. 

 

 

 

 

No it shouldn't need to be replaced at all, if you install a permaconn then its just wire that in place of the phone line job done!

 

some monitoring companies charge $5-9 per month to keep the permaconn alive.

 

And then get fiber installed.

quickymart
8910 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2857429 27-Jan-2022 23:15
Send private message

sparkz25:

 

No it shouldn't need to be replaced at all, if you install a permaconn then its just wire that in place of the phone line job done!

 

some monitoring companies charge $5-9 per month to keep the permaconn alive.

 

And then get fiber installed.

 

 

Not always - I've found it's either:

 

  • alarm works fine with copper + fibre, no changes required
  • alarm works with fibre but minor upgrade required, or
  • alarm needs complete replacement

If it really was installed that long ago, it may need a full replacement.

sparkz25
750 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2857430 27-Jan-2022 23:22
Send private message

quickymart:

 

sparkz25:

 

No it shouldn't need to be replaced at all, if you install a permaconn then its just wire that in place of the phone line job done!

 

some monitoring companies charge $5-9 per month to keep the permaconn alive.

 

And then get fiber installed.

 

 

Not always - I've found it's either:

 

  • alarm works fine with copper + fibre, no changes required
  • alarm works with fibre but minor upgrade required, or
  • alarm needs complete replacement

If it really was installed that long ago, it may need a full replacement.

 

 

 

 

Permaconn. This is you answer, if you get one of these installed in to the alarm panel then you can ditch the copper line all together.

 

https://permaconn.com/alarm-communicators-nz/

 

Once the permaconn is installed then you can get fiber.

 

The alarm shouldnt need to be upgraded at all if its still using a copper line for monitoring, the permaconn will replace the line in to the panel, and then the permaconn will be set for dialler capture to capture the signals form the alarm panel and then pass those on via the 4G network to the permaconn network to the monitoring station.

 

Who is your monitoring company?

 

I know this because I have installed plenty of these things in my time all for the reason of clients moving to fiber.

Goosey
2194 posts

Uber Geek


  #2857461 28-Jan-2022 07:14
Send private message

How do you see which permacon model would be suitable for a Paradox panel? (wanting to move off IP150 as the insite gold app is flakey). 

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





