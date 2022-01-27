I quick question.

With my current ISP ditching POTs service - and my local exchange being targeted next month, I'm looking to migrate both services to another ISP.

I'm currently renting and I'd drop the POTs line if it wasnt for my monitored alarm (which i need).

I'm not looking to go fibre at my current rental address

The issue is - I'm planning on moving cities in 5 to 6 months.

There will be a month or so until I transition to my own home where fibre is installed. I will no longer require the POTs line then.

Can I take out a 12 month contract with 2 Degrees and include a pause (or extend my contract to make up 12 months)?

Do companies do this?

Thanks for any advice.