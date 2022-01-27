Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Deco X55 IPv6
liquidcore

145 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#293524 27-Jan-2022 23:48
Hi all,

Switched from the Orbi RBK50 to Deco X55 and can’t seem to get IPv6 to work. I’ve had a look at previous threads but they unfortunately haven’t helped.

The closest I have gotten is with the settings in the screenshot below whereby it obtains the DNS servers, but no IP address.

Any help with what the settings should be would be much appreciated!

Options for “IPv6 Connection Type”: Dynamic IP, PPPoE, 6to4 tunnel, Bridge

Options for “Get IPv6 Address”: Auto, Stateful, Stateless, Non-Address

Options for “Assigned Type”: ND Proxy, SLAAC+Stateless DHCP, DHCPv6, SLAAC+RDNSS

liquidcore

145 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2857441 28-Jan-2022 00:09
Argh, never mind - figured it out!

There must be a bug in the firmware - the “Use same account as IPv4” option doesn’t work. I got it working by toggling off that setting and manually entering the credentials…

