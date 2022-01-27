liquidcore

Hi all,
Switched from the Orbi RBK50 to Deco X55 and can’t seem to get IPv6 to work. I’ve had a look at previous threads but they unfortunately haven’t helped.
The closest I have gotten is with the settings in the screenshot below whereby it obtains the DNS servers, but no IP address.
Any help with what the settings should be would be much appreciated!
Options for “IPv6 Connection Type”: Dynamic IP, PPPoE, 6to4 tunnel, Bridge
Options for “Get IPv6 Address”: Auto, Stateful, Stateless, Non-Address
Options for “Assigned Type”: ND Proxy, SLAAC+Stateless DHCP, DHCPv6, SLAAC+RDNSS