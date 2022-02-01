Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees Mobile and Data Only plans?
snnet

snnet
#293603 1-Feb-2022 17:42
Hi,

 

Current Spark customer, with a price rise coming for my plan I'm looking at 2degrees after many many years as a Spark mobile customer - just wondering if someone can clarify, I'd probably only be looking at the 4GB rollover plan but would like a SIM for my iPad as well to share the data (very low cell data user but like to have it available where WiFi isn't around) - from my understanding reading their web site (though it doesn't go into great detail hence my checking), I can share the data from my mobile plan to another SIM?

 

Thanks in advance! 

Linux
  Linux
#2860178 1-Feb-2022 17:49
Yes on the 4GB plan sharing data is available on Pay Monthly!

snnet

  snnet
#2860182 1-Feb-2022 17:54
Linux: Yes on the 4GB plan sharing data is available on Pay Monthly!

 

Thanks, looks like I'm moving over :D

Linux
  Linux
#2860188 1-Feb-2022 18:03
I use the sharing now and very easily controlled from the 2degrees App and don't forget to install the data clock App

