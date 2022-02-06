Hi folks,



Having issues trying to bring my number from Orcon mobile to 2degrees.

Followed through with the instructions which looks to be like a simple mobile port exercise.

Typed in my previous/existing provider: Orcon mobile; account type: account; mobile number and Orcon account number which was on my previous invoice.

Had the Orcon SIM card in my phone so received TCF text for 2 factor authentication, replied ‘yes’.

Switched to the 2 degrees sim and get a reply from 2degrees ‘ Sorry, something went wrong and we couldn't bring your number over to 2degrees. Please call us on 200 to sort it out for you.’

Called 200, spent an hour on hold, get put through and they state that request was put through but Orcon has declined it. Query that it isn’t an on account but a prepaid sim.

Attempted the steps again instead stating prepaid, and copied the SIM from ICCID from Orcon sim, excluding ‘89’ so number starts from 64xxxxx, 2degrees website entry only accepts 12 digits for the SIM card entry for Orcon Mobile. Have 17 digits printed on that SIM card. So only filled in from 64xxxx up to 12 disgusts from there.

Got a message from TCF to confirm, responded within 2 hours ‘yes’ switched to the 2degrees sim and get the same message again.’ Sorry, something went wrong and we couldn't bring your number over to 2degrees. Please call us on 200 to sort it out for you.’



Called Orcon, they weren’t much help but atleast the wait time was not as long… repeated I do the same thing over again.



So I am at a loss on how to port my number… any help would be great.





