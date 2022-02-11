Hi,

I've found that sending TCP DNS queries to the (new) 2degrees DNS resolvers does not work on broadband - dig reports that the connection times out.

Can anyone else replicate this? (The broadband connection is in the Wellington region)

I don't encounter any issues sending UDP DNS queries to the new 2degrees DNS resolvers, nor do I encounter any issues sending TCP or UDP DNS queries to the old 2degrees DNS resolvers.

I also don't encounter any issues sending TCP or UDP queries to the new 2degrees DNS resolvers using my phone (on 2degrees mobile data) tethered to my laptop.

(To be clear, there are no problems with general day to day internet usage that I have experienced. What this breaks is e.g. large UDP DNS responses that are truncated and retried with TCP)