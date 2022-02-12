2 degrees really don't want my money, and are making it hard to upgrade phones.



They've sent me mail offering me an extra trade in bonus if I upgrade to the Samsung s22. Cool. I assume I would just sign up for another 2 years, pay a few dollars and swap phones. But no.



I went in store and they firstly require that I move from a carryover plan to an "unlimited" plan (which isn't unlimited, as it drops to 1.2mbs at some point). Apparently my plan is retired, and not available for new accounts. I don't want a new account, I just want to stay the same and get the new phone. No dice. So if I want to upgrade I have to give up my carryover data (with NZs fairest Telco...). I like my carryover as I can save all year and use extra data in summer. My job means I need more than 1.2mbs, so unlimited is not really unlimited for me.



I owe about 600 on my phone, and the trade in bonus they offer is about 800 if I upgrade now, so sounds like it should be a simple switch. But apparently I would have to pay 600 now then get an 800 credit on my account later. Not really ideal for cashflow.



Finally, they would want my phone now, and the new phone is ready in 4-6 weeks away. I said no. They said they could give me a loaner phone. I said no. They went upstairs and said I could keep my phone until the new one is ready (and made it sound like doing me a favour).



I haven't committed, as I really don't want to lose carryover data. I thought that was their thing - they don't steal our data like the other guys?



Anyways - sorry for the rant!



