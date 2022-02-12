Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
sxz

sxz

738 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293771 12-Feb-2022 16:19
2 degrees really don't want my money, and are making it hard to upgrade phones.

They've sent me mail offering me an extra trade in bonus if I upgrade to the Samsung s22. Cool. I assume I would just sign up for another 2 years, pay a few dollars and swap phones. But no.

I went in store and they firstly require that I move from a carryover plan to an "unlimited" plan (which isn't unlimited, as it drops to 1.2mbs at some point). Apparently my plan is retired, and not available for new accounts. I don't want a new account, I just want to stay the same and get the new phone. No dice. So if I want to upgrade I have to give up my carryover data (with NZs fairest Telco...). I like my carryover as I can save all year and use extra data in summer. My job means I need more than 1.2mbs, so unlimited is not really unlimited for me.

I owe about 600 on my phone, and the trade in bonus they offer is about 800 if I upgrade now, so sounds like it should be a simple switch. But apparently I would have to pay 600 now then get an 800 credit on my account later. Not really ideal for cashflow.

Finally, they would want my phone now, and the new phone is ready in 4-6 weeks away. I said no. They said they could give me a loaner phone. I said no. They went upstairs and said I could keep my phone until the new one is ready (and made it sound like doing me a favour).

I haven't committed, as I really don't want to lose carryover data. I thought that was their thing - they don't steal our data like the other guys?

Anyways - sorry for the rant!

quickymart
9024 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2867142 12-Feb-2022 16:27
If your plan is retired and you want to upgrade, you'll need to change/upgrade plans. I believe all the mobile providers are like that (pretty sure Vodafone is).

Linux
9112 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2867196 12-Feb-2022 17:07
@sxz The plan is unlimited but the speed is restricted once you use up the included full speed data! Note the unlimited plans do not allow data sharing

If you are on a grandfathed plan then yes you will need to move off the plan you are currently on to take up the offer, All carriers do this

rugrat
2744 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2867213 12-Feb-2022 17:44
Just save up and buy a new phone when ready. Then Just transfer SIM.

 

A lot of plans people were happy with are getting retired across different telco’s. Guess the bean counters have been rolling the numbers. Means can’t change plan without losing it’s benefits and at some point they may cancel it anyway, as has happened with other carriers.

 

When that happens just shop around, see what suits best.



sxz

sxz

738 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2867222 12-Feb-2022 18:20
Yeah. I just find it interesting given all their marketing about carryover data, or do they not advertise that anymore?

Linux
9112 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2867223 12-Feb-2022 18:31
Carryover 4GB Pay Monthly plan is still sold

sxz

sxz

738 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2867224 12-Feb-2022 18:33
Linux:

Carryover 4GB Pay Monthly plan is still sold



Yes you're right. Thats the most they will let me carry over though unless I stay on my plan

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11027 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2867248 12-Feb-2022 20:31
I've complained a number of times over it and fully agree with you, the carryover plans were awesome and I prefer them over the Unlimited plans for the very reason I never want to see my data slowed down. I found carryover allowed me to balance my data use over a year - potentially the closest I can get now is actually Kogan or Skinny if all I wanted was carryover.

 

But, the killer deal for me was the shared data. I have an iPad, car dash cam (with LTE) and even had a router here for 4G failover in-case my internet went down. 2degrees would not let me upgrade my plan back from the 10gb plan to the 25gb plan I was originally on as I downgraded not long before they made a change to their plans grandfathering it. Currently I am using my work data to get by while my partner is using the carryover data. The only device left on the shared data is my dashcam as I gave up with my iPad (despite it being the 4G model) so once I get my new Tesla that will no-longer be required then I'll consider dropping my plan more for the unlimited plan based solely on my partners use. As you know (or don't know as it isn't actually highlighted) shared data is not available on the unlimited plans and instead you need to pay $30 per mobile.

 

The fact they cloned Vodafone's plans fully speaks the end of competition which is bad news for the NZ telco market. Lets just hope that Vocus are competitive. 2degrees are still not a bad provider and I find their 4G coverage actually better than Spark in many places now but if they stop being competitive I fear we're going to be stuck in a rut with no innovation going forward.

 

I bought my latest iPhone straight from Apple because 2degrees said I was unable to unless if I went over to the Unlimited plans - I was not even able to buy outright being iPhone.




Linux
9112 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2867250 12-Feb-2022 20:40
Agree with the above the carryover plans were awesome and better value than the unlimited plans!

aseni
51 posts

Master Geek


  #2867347 13-Feb-2022 07:23
2D unlimited is a pretty good value once you start adding more lines to a shared plan, and tethering/hotspot is included (different from Voda or Spark).

keewee01
1722 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2867609 13-Feb-2022 15:34
Why would you not think that you had to pay off the existing phone in full first? This is always the case, no matter who the provider is. Common sense.

I did this to upgrade to the Galaxy S21 Ultra a few months back. I did my research first and there were no surprises. Paid off my existing phone early, and was able to get new phone and because I'd done my research I knew my plan would change and that the higher data plans did not have carry over. Do your research first and you won't have all those surprises!!

sxz

sxz

738 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2868656 15-Feb-2022 14:00
keewee01: Why would you not think that you had to pay off the existing phone in full first? This is always the case, no matter who the provider is. Common sense.

I did this to upgrade to the Galaxy S21 Ultra a few months back. I did my research first and there were no surprises. Paid off my existing phone early, and was able to get new phone and because I'd done my research I knew my plan would change and that the higher data plans did not have carry over. Do your research first and you won't have all those surprises!!

 

 

 

Because they sent me an email saying they would trade in my phone and give me an extra $400 credit, totalling more than what I currently owe.  I didn't contact them, they contacted me.  That's how trade ins work.  I give back my current phone, I get a new phone at a cheaper rate.  That's how it works for cars at least.  

keewee01
1722 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2868734 15-Feb-2022 15:20
sxz:

 

keewee01: Why would you not think that you had to pay off the existing phone in full first? This is always the case, no matter who the provider is. Common sense.

I did this to upgrade to the Galaxy S21 Ultra a few months back. I did my research first and there were no surprises. Paid off my existing phone early, and was able to get new phone and because I'd done my research I knew my plan would change and that the higher data plans did not have carry over. Do your research first and you won't have all those surprises!!

 

 

 

Because they sent me an email saying they would trade in my phone and give me an extra $400 credit, totalling more than what I currently owe.  I didn't contact them, they contacted me.  That's how trade ins work.  I give back my current phone, I get a new phone at a cheaper rate.  That's how it works for cars at least.  

 

 

 

 

Ah yes... I've had those before too... it's a case of reading the fine print in the email, especially the part the says (and I quote)  "Plan, Promotion, Interest Free and Trade In T&Cs apply. See 2degrees.nz for full T&Cs." and then actually doing that - as I did.

 

What you owe is in no way affected by any savings they offer you - you need to talk to them and arrange to pay off what is owed on the interest free portion of your plan. This is very clear on the web site.

 

 

 

But it is annoying that they send you the email when you clearly don't qualify.

 

 

 

ETA - and if you are trading in a car that still has finance on it... good luck!! That never flies!

