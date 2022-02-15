

Right so I got one of the 09 ones previously ignored and some form of clever answerphone detection tonight. Held on



Answered. And there was a long pause until some Australian lady introduced herself as part of (I think it was, most common one..) mycharitysurvey and asked how I was.



I replied with I'm good, but I'd be better if we were on the do-not-call list (signed up for on the nz marketing forum previously)



Seemed a very odd 'maybe next time' reply.



It almost sounded too fake to be a person. Like an AI. But going to assume the initial gap was a reverse connection to call centre once answer was triggered.



More than happy to divulge the list now. Various CID all off the same group.



0098022595

098022588

098022590

098022585

098022583

098022511



So yeah. Not exactly a scam. But one for the nuisance call list.