Can those of you with relations clinging on to landlines check if a case I'm aware of isn't alone on 2d
At least 4 different Australian, US and Malaysia in the last short while inbound calls. Increasing in frequency from around once or twice a week.
Don't seem to be the usual wangiri, as they ring enough to hit answer phone but hangup as soon as off hook is detected. Not the usual silence until recorded message starts and so on.
Potentially going tone only by only one that held long enough to trigger message record.
Some screwy CiDs so likely spoofed.