Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2D - Abundance of inbound hangups (homeline)
Oblivian

6671 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#293820 15-Feb-2022 16:34
Send private message

Can those of you with relations clinging on to landlines check if a case I'm aware of isn't alone on 2d

At least 4 different Australian, US and Malaysia in the last short while inbound calls. Increasing in frequency from around once or twice a week.

Don't seem to be the usual wangiri, as they ring enough to hit answer phone but hangup as soon as off hook is detected. Not the usual silence until recorded message starts and so on.

Potentially going tone only by only one that held long enough to trigger message record.

Some screwy CiDs so likely spoofed.

Create new topic
Linux
9115 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2868953 15-Feb-2022 16:47
Send private message

Scammers testing for numbers that ring

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
Oblivian

6671 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2868983 15-Feb-2022 16:59
Send private message

I know I had theorized that may be a possibility to occur on others threads. But I never considered I'd be right :p

fe31nz
831 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2869292 16-Feb-2022 00:03
Send private message

We are on 2D landline and have been getting lots of these.  Just a different set of scammers, I'm afraid.



Oblivian

6671 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2879496 5-Mar-2022 18:50
Send private message

Right so I got one of the 09 ones previously ignored and some form of clever answerphone detection tonight. Held on

Answered. And there was a long pause until some Australian lady introduced herself as part of (I think it was, most common one..) mycharitysurvey and asked how I was.

I replied with I'm good, but I'd be better if we were on the do-not-call list (signed up for on the nz marketing forum previously)

Seemed a very odd 'maybe next time' reply.

It almost sounded too fake to be a person. Like an AI. But going to assume the initial gap was a reverse connection to call centre once answer was triggered.

More than happy to divulge the list now. Various CID all off the same group.

0098022595
098022588
098022590
098022585
098022583
098022511

So yeah. Not exactly a scam. But one for the nuisance call list.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 