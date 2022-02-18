I've been having issues connecting to my server in NL over the past few days, something which has not been an issue before. If i turn on my VPN, the connection is OK, so I am wondering if there is a network/routing issue somewhere.

I have ran a traceroute and whilst the RTTs seem normal for a trip to NL and back, hop 3 seems to take a lot longer than usual (I think). Looks like traffic is going via Twelve99 pretty much the entire way.

I'm not sure what to do here, and not sure support would be able to assist. Was hoping it would be a short term network issue, but its been 48+hrs now.

Any guidance welcome.