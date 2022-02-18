Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degreesStrange international network behaviour (Fibre)
demeter23

109 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

#293870 18-Feb-2022 17:19
I've been having issues connecting to my server in NL over the past few days, something which has not been an issue before.  If i turn on my VPN, the connection is OK, so I am wondering if there is a network/routing issue somewhere.

 

I have ran a traceroute and whilst the RTTs seem normal for a trip to NL and back, hop 3 seems to take a lot longer than usual (I think).  Looks like traffic is going via Twelve99 pretty much the entire way.

 

I'm not sure what to do here, and not sure support would be able to assist.  Was hoping it would be a short term network issue, but its been 48+hrs now.

 

Any guidance welcome.

timmmay
18168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2871058 18-Feb-2022 21:10
What does NL stand for? Might be useful to post a traceroute so others on other ISPs can try it.

nzkc
1026 posts

Uber Geek


  #2871059 18-Feb-2022 21:15
timmmay:

 

What does NL stand for?

 

 

It'll be the Netherlands I expect.

Jase2985
11150 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2871063 18-Feb-2022 21:20
need to see more info, is it just your server or other destinations in NL?

 

tracert's ips etc helps so others can test too.

