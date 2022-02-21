Moving into an apartment with no fibre.
Have a couple fritzboxes from previous 2degrees broadband contracts, does anyone know what the 4G router is for 2degrees wireless?
Any BYO options? Also looking at spark for 5G wireless.
Cheers
No, you must use the 2degrees-supplied modem for wireless broadband.
iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!
These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.
Same with all carriers when it comes to FWA
Is it ok to have your own modem if it is the same model as used? In the same way as if I was jumping on 2degrees fibre I could use my own existing fritzbox.
I have a skinny 4G wireless modem given to me, so in theory could just sign up with skinny 4G.
