Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)BYO for 2degrees 4G wireless?
Hatch

728 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293902 21-Feb-2022 12:40
Send private message

Moving into an apartment with no fibre.

 

Have a couple fritzboxes from previous 2degrees broadband contracts, does anyone know what the 4G router is for 2degrees wireless?

 

Any BYO options? Also looking at spark for 5G wireless.

 

Cheers

SaltyNZ
6235 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2871954 21-Feb-2022 12:44
Send private message

No, you must use the 2degrees-supplied modem for wireless broadband.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

Linux
9149 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2871977 21-Feb-2022 12:59
Send private message

Same with all carriers when it comes to FWA

Hatch

728 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2871980 21-Feb-2022 13:03
Send private message

Is it ok to have your own modem if it is the same model as used? In the same way as if I was jumping on 2degrees fibre I could use my own existing fritzbox.

 

I have a skinny 4G wireless modem given to me, so in theory could just sign up with skinny 4G.



SaltyNZ
6235 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2871983 21-Feb-2022 13:04
Send private message

No, you must use the 2degrees-supplied modem for wireless broadband.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

