Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2 degrees cancellation woes, a never ending drama
speakerguru

28 posts

Geek


#293904 21-Feb-2022 13:33
Send private message

Hi all,

 

I wonder if anyone here has experienced the high level of frustration I am going through with 2degrees? I canceled my account along with my wife's PAY MONTHLY account last December. I was sent a survey to explain why I was canceling and responded accordingly. I was told I would receive a final invoice in January. This invoice never arrived and I am still being invoiced my normal monthly charge each month. Today I received an email saying my service has now been discontinued and I need to pay the current and outstanding invoices.

 

WELL, my account was closed by me in December, the service was cut at that stage NOT today and I changed to Kogan. This all took place in December. How come a business can operate like this? What is the problem with these people?

 

I am NOT prepared to sit on the phone for an hour waiting for someone to try and communicate with.

 

 

 

Can anyone recommend what to do? Maybe FAIR GO?

 

 

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Linux
9149 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2872007 21-Feb-2022 13:37
Send private message

You can't reach out to Fair Go if you have not called them! If you are not prepared to wait on hold use the call back feature works fine for me

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
speakerguru

28 posts

Geek


#2872009 21-Feb-2022 13:39
Send private message

Thanks for the response, I have emailed them twice to call me. So far nothing. It is supposed to be a business, and I am the customer.

Dratsab
3812 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2872017 21-Feb-2022 13:49
Send private message

Reply to the email saying you're not going to be paying them a cent and the account is in dispute. Let them know if they want you to discuss this with anyone they can call you.



speakerguru

28 posts

Geek


#2872019 21-Feb-2022 13:53
Send private message

The email from them is a NO REPLY. I have sent messages via their feedback form, their contact form and for each one, I have had an email response saying someone will contact me soon. STILL NOTHING despite providing all of my contact details.

 

I wonder if 2degrees have been taken over by an English company? Their current behavior indicates it may very well be.

Linux
9149 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2872023 21-Feb-2022 13:57
Send private message

speakerguru:

 

Thanks for the response, I have emailed them twice to call me. So far nothing. It is supposed to be a business, and I am the customer.

 

 

@speakerguru use the call back feature when calling 200 do not just email and say call me, You are not going to get called back

speakerguru

28 posts

Geek


  #2872029 21-Feb-2022 14:00
Send private message

OK, thanks, I will do that but not holding my breath. It astounds me people operate a business like this.

Linux
9149 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2872043 21-Feb-2022 14:25
Send private message

speakerguru:

 

OK, thanks, I will do that but not holding my breath. It astounds me people operate a business like this.

 

 

People want cheap broadband so this is what happens! It is a race to the bottom



speakerguru

28 posts

Geek


  #2872047 21-Feb-2022 14:27
Send private message

All I want is to have my account settled. They are not capable of that.

timmmay
18627 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2872057 21-Feb-2022 14:35
Send private message

Call them before you do anything else. You may have to be on hold, but use a headset or speakerphone.

Linux
9149 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2872075 21-Feb-2022 14:54
Send private message

speakerguru:

All I want is to have my account settled. They are not capable of that.



Ranting on an unofficial support forum is not going help sorry

larknz
447 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2872095 21-Feb-2022 15:20
Send private message

6 weeks after you have made a complaint that has not been satisfactorily resolved you can apply to the Telecoms Dispute Resolution process and they will look into it for you. If more people started using this service the Telecoms providers might start improving their service. At the moment they seem to make it so hard that you just give up. DON'T GIVE UP.

speakerguru

28 posts

Geek


  #2872099 21-Feb-2022 15:29
Send private message

Thanks for that, I wont give up

duffles
78 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2872519 22-Feb-2022 09:45
Send private message

larknz: 6 weeks after you have made a complaint that has not been satisfactorily resolved you can apply to the Telecoms Dispute Resolution process and they will look into it for you. If more people started using this service the Telecoms providers might start improving their service. At the moment they seem to make it so hard that you just give up. DON'T GIVE UP.

 

Sending an email to support or filling out a feedback form is not a formal complaint. TDR don't get involved simply because you don't want to sit through a telco's hold time. TDR is for serious disputes where mediation is required to resolve a complaint that both parties cannot agree on a solution after all avenues have been exhausted.
In this instance, it doesn't look like any back and forth has happened. TDR typically won't get involved in a scenario like this.




They say he carved that spoon himself.. From a bigger spoon..
Any comment made here is my own and should not be taken as that of my employer. You've seen one of these statements before.

speakerguru

28 posts

Geek


  #2872576 22-Feb-2022 11:37
Send private message

Frankly, I don't care about all that protocol. I am the customer, simple as that. I will not sit on a phone call waiting for an unacceptable answer time to any business.

 

HOWEVER:

 

 

 

I AM PLEASED TO SAY ITS SORTED. The penny dropped and someone finally contacted me and solved it within a minute.

antonknee
1106 posts

Uber Geek


  #2872579 22-Feb-2022 11:48
Send private message

Not to be rude, but really? You seem to be refusing to engage with a service provider, via their official customer support channels, to resolve what is probably a genuine mistake on someone's part and a quick fix - but you immediately leap in with "FAIR GO!" 🙄 I absolutely abhor people whose initial response to anything is Fair Go, Commerce Commission, Disputes Tribunal etc rather than dealing with problems appropriately - that's not how the real world works anyway - and 9/10 the people who immediately scream Fair Go are actually in the wrong in my experience.

 

Anyways obviously 2degrees have messed up, so that's poor, and it's poor they've not responded to your digital contacts. I'm curious when you emailed/filled in the form ie how long have you been waiting for a response via that channel? 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 