speakerguru:

Hi all,

I wonder if anyone here has experienced the high level of frustration I am going through with 2degrees? I canceled my account along with my wife's PAY MONTHLY account last December. I was sent a survey to explain why I was canceling and responded accordingly. I was told I would receive a final invoice in January. This invoice never arrived and I am still being invoiced my normal monthly charge each month. Today I received an email saying my service has now been discontinued and I need to pay the current and outstanding invoices.

WELL, my account was closed by me in December, the service was cut at that stage NOT today and I changed to Kogan. This all took place in December. How come a business can operate like this? What is the problem with these people?

I am NOT prepared to sit on the phone for an hour waiting for someone to try and communicate with.

Can anyone recommend what to do? Maybe FAIR GO?