DNS issues with 2Degrees stopping users access website - Need your help
Mattb21

Wannabe Geek


#293972 25-Feb-2022 08:32
Good morning All,

 

My customers are having issues getting onto my website www.takitimuseafoods.co.nz on 2degrees broadband specifically but seems to work fine on their Mobile network. 

 

I have contacted their top level support "NOC" but with no luck or reply.

 

I am not a customer and unfortunately know few people who use them, What I am asking is if someone can run some DNS tests to try and confirm if they have a dns record pointing to the wrong location that can be used as proof to get this resolved. 

 

Thank you in advance.

 

Matt

ShadowAuror
Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2874524 25-Feb-2022 08:35
I am on 2 Degrees, and I can access the site just fine...

 

Edit: Oops!!! I am on 2 Degrees, but I had set my DNS to Cloudflare on the router... So my test is not valid...

evilonenz
/dev/urandom
Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2874525 25-Feb-2022 08:38
I'm on 2degrees, their DNS certainly don't resolve the domain.

 

 

 

> takitimuseafoods.co.nz
Server:  UnKnown
Address:  192.168.100.254

 

*** UnKnown can't find takitimuseafoods.co.nz: Non-existent domain

 

1.1.1.1 is happy enough, though:

 

> takitimuseafoods.co.nz
Server:  one.one.one.one
Address:  1.1.1.1

 

Non-authoritative answer:
Name:    takitimuseafoods.co.nz
Address:  223.165.77.219

Mattb21

Wannabe Geek


  #2874550 25-Feb-2022 09:07
Thanks Guys, Much appreciated, 

 

 



Linux
Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2874559 25-Feb-2022 09:13
I am on 2degrees fibre and can not reach www.takitimuseafoods.co.nz 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2874585 25-Feb-2022 09:59
@saltynz could please notify someone in the team?




Mattb21

Wannabe Geek


  #2874595 25-Feb-2022 10:08
Thank you for your input, I just had an email from 2Degrees NOC mentioning they are looking into this.

 

Any further evidence is appreciated.

 

Cheers Matt

aspired
Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
2degrees

  #2874629 25-Feb-2022 11:10
Morning Matt

 

We've just corrected an issue on our side, the domain should be resolving correctly now. Sorry about that!

 

Cheers
Ricky



xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2874632 25-Feb-2022 11:18
Working for me on 2D

 

 




xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2874634 25-Feb-2022 11:19
Missing a page though :D https://www.takitimuseafoods.co.nz/faqs

 

 




Mattb21

Wannabe Geek


  #2874636 25-Feb-2022 11:22
@aspired

 

Thank you for your efforts, Great result

