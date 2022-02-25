Good morning All,

My customers are having issues getting onto my website www.takitimuseafoods.co.nz on 2degrees broadband specifically but seems to work fine on their Mobile network.

I have contacted their top level support "NOC" but with no luck or reply.

I am not a customer and unfortunately know few people who use them, What I am asking is if someone can run some DNS tests to try and confirm if they have a dns record pointing to the wrong location that can be used as proof to get this resolved.

Thank you in advance.

Matt