Heya,

I'm Waiuku-based and I've been seeing highly inconsistent connection speeds over the past couple of weeks or so. During the day while I'm working from home I get a solid 900+ Mbps with no issues, but once it's the evening the speed drops to well below half of that.

Here's what I'm seeing currently, around 6 PM:

I've got a few other mates on 2d that are seeing similarly low speeds at this hour.