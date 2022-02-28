Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees2degrees 5G network launch
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73768 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#294007 28-Feb-2022 08:14
Send private message quote this post

Press release:

 

 

2degrees is proud to announce its 5G network is officially launched, and ready to use!

 

The 2degrees 5G network is available to customers in the central areas of Auckland and Wellington, and in limited areas of Christchurch. The 2degrees 5G network is being built in a contiguous manner, meaning more suburbs in these three cities will have sites coming online week-by-week as 2022 continues.  

 

2degrees Chief Technology Officer Martin Sharrock says, “At 2degrees we are Fighting for Fair to make New Zealand a better place to live, and our focus has always been on ensuring Kiwis have choice by delivering high quality, award winning products and services. That’s why we’ve spent in excess of $1b on our network, including our ongoing plan to replace every single site in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch with brand-new, cutting-edge equipment from Ericsson. We are designing and building a world class 5G network for the future, but also enhancing our 4G network alongside it."
The deployment of 2degrees’ 5G network comes at a time when customers are poised and ready to harness 5G, whether that’s a business looking to achieve a step change in their systems and processes which require greater connectivity, or individual customers ready to experience faster download speeds and lower latency. 

 

“We’ve followed our own unique strategy when designing and building the 2degrees 5G network. We want to make sure 5G is available where it is needed most, and we are working to cover whole cities for a contiguous experience. The innovative equipment and software we are using will allow us to flexibly change how the network uses 4G and 5G technology together over time. As 5G devices and services mature we can tune the network to how Kiwis want to use it," says Sharrock.

 

Over the past few months the 2degrees 5G network has been rigorously tested and optimised. Network performance has also been tested on numerous Samsung, Oppo and Apple mobile devices. The below Samsung and Oppo devices are 2degrees 5G enabled for launch.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3
Oppo Find X3 Pro

 

Further Samsung, Oppo and Apple devices will be enabled for 2degrees 5G soon, along with a wireless plug-and-play 5G home broadband modem.

 

Customers wanting to access the 2degrees 5G network need to have a 5G capable phone with its software updated to enable 2degrees 5G. They also need to be in a 2degrees 5G coverage area. 
Emilio Romeo, Head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand, says Ericsson is providing the expertise for the next step in its partnership with 2degrees.

 

“Our team has been working closely with 2degrees to bring Ericsson’s world-leading technology to New Zealand. Kiwis are ready to harness the power of enhanced, reliable connectivity that 5G technology brings, and combined with the upgrade to the existing 3G and 4G radio access network (RAN) technology, 2degrees customers across New Zealand can benefit from Ericsson’s best-in-class, energy-efficient infrastructure.”
2degrees is the only New Zealand telco to partner with Ericsson for its radio access network. 
The 2degrees 5G build and 3G and 4G upgrade is a multi-year project involving teams right across the organisation says Sharrock. 

 

"This is the start of a new journey for 2degrees and our customers. 5G is more efficient, more flexible, provides much more capacity and is much faster. 5G is the platform to enable a new generation of services which require more speed, lower latency, higher reliability, and continued security. 2degrees is continuing to invest to enhance our world class network."

 

2degrees 5G coverage maps

 




View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page
Linux
8929 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2875964 28-Feb-2022 08:25
Send private message quote this post

I know the S21 series of handsets get the 5G enabled around 7/03 as confirmed by 2degrees

turtleattacks
450 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2876104 28-Feb-2022 09:35
Send private message quote this post

Apart from posting SpeedTest screenshots, what other fun things I can do with 5G that I wasn't able to do with 4G on my iPhone? 

MaxineN
1008 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2876115 28-Feb-2022 09:57
Send private message quote this post

Bragging rights.

 

Seriously you could probably do multiple 4K streams off of a 5G hotspot without breaking a sweat. 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.



DjShadow
3825 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2876118 28-Feb-2022 10:07
Send private message quote this post

For iOS a simple Carrier Bundle update is all that is needed but I wonder if they are waiting for iOS 15.4 which is well into beta.

Linux
8929 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2876145 28-Feb-2022 10:58
Send private message quote this post

turtleattacks:

 

Apart from posting SpeedTest screenshots, what other fun things I can do with 5G that I wasn't able to do with 4G on my iPhone? 

 

 

@turtleattacks The main benefit is for the carriers

turtleattacks
450 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2876146 28-Feb-2022 10:59
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

turtleattacks:

 

Apart from posting SpeedTest screenshots, what other fun things I can do with 5G that I wasn't able to do with 4G on my iPhone? 

 

 

@turtleattacks The main benefit is for the carriers

 

 

To push wireless broadband instead of selling Fibre?

Linux
8929 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2876150 28-Feb-2022 11:06
Send private message quote this post

That is up to the carriers but if anyone would chose 4G / 5G over Fibre shame on them



turtleattacks
450 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2876151 28-Feb-2022 11:09
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

That is up to the carriers but if anyone would chose 4G / 5G over Fibre shame on them

 

 

That didn't stop Spark trying to convert my elderly parent's connection from DSL to Wireless Broadband. :/ Still trying to convince them to sign up to Fibre but dad's a difficult man to convince. 

SaltyNZ
6147 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2876164 28-Feb-2022 11:24
Send private message quote this post

turtleattacks:

 

That didn't stop Spark trying to convert my elderly parent's connection from DSL to Wireless Broadband. :/ Still trying to convince them to sign up to Fibre but dad's a difficult man to convince. 

 

 

 

 

Another Carrier(TM), who shall remain nameless, called my wife to try to get us to sign up to their wireless broadband service. When she asked if they had coverage where we live, they said they didn't know and would call us back.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

Spong
900 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2876191 28-Feb-2022 12:08
Send private message quote this post

Vodafone called one of my home based clients in Takapuna, and convinced them to shift from their existing VF Fibre to Fixed VF Wireless 5G. They were sent the Huawei modem, had the new service enabled, and were told to disconnect their old gear,  and only then they contacted me. They had no idea what they were signing up to and were told "it's the latest thing, and everyone in the street are getting this". I believe they've managed to back out after talking to me. I wasn't impressed. 




Tivo upgrades to operate with the new OzTivo EPG, support and service. Over 400 performed here so far. See: www.hillcrest.net.nz

ALTRON
564 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2876235 28-Feb-2022 12:56
Send private message quote this post

So it’s only available for three phone models at the moment ?

Eh?

Nate001
521 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2876236 28-Feb-2022 13:00
Send private message quote this post

Its a very soft launch with only 3 devices enabled. I don't think I know anyone with a Galaxy Flip/Fold.

Linux
8929 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2876262 28-Feb-2022 13:28
Send private message quote this post

ALTRON: So it’s only available for three phone models at the moment ?

Eh?

 

@ALTRON correct but this change in the next couple of weeks as already mentioned S21 series of phones get the update early March

Aucklandjafa
137 posts

Master Geek


  #2876671 1-Mar-2022 09:39
Send private message quote this post

2Degrees launching their 5G network in Welly before Spark - nice work, team!

KiwiSurfer
1001 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2884010 9-Mar-2022 20:49
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

I know the S21 series of handsets get the 5G enabled around 7/03 as confirmed by 2degrees

 

 

Has this been switched on yet?

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





