Hi guys,

I wonder if anyone else is experiencing a possible routing issue on some 2degrees and Orcon connections, starting from 1-Mar-2022? One of our customer's website isn't accessible through our office 2degrees connection (Christchurch Central) as well as at least one Orcon connection (Blenheim), but it is accessible through 2degrees/Warehouse Mobile 4G as well as Spark network.

I don't suppose there's anything we can do on our end?

Cheers,

Kelvin