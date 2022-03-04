Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degreesSpeed profile change from 300/100 to 100/100
andysh

180 posts

Master Geek


#294088 4-Mar-2022 10:49
Send private message quote this post

Hey all,

 

 

 

I moved my network gear and doing so, rebooted everything but now my speed profile with 2degrees has changed from 300/100 to 100/100. In trying to solve the issue I have also rebooted the ONT but that hasn't changed anything.

 

 

 

Ticket has been raised with 2Degrees (waiting to hear back) but more wondering if anyone else has noticed anything?

 

 

 

I am running TP Link Omada gear instead of fritzbox (will try and change to fritzbox today to double check - just need to find time when internet can go down) but all the link speeds are 1Gbps and speed tests are around 99-106Mbps so don't think its an issue with cabling.

 

 

 

I am also on a static IP and IPv6 is on via DHCPv6. I think only issue is MTU size is 1492 which is what TP Link Omada supports, but this didn't effect speed before.

 

 

 

Andrew

Create new topic
deadlyllama
1120 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2878818 4-Mar-2022 10:54
Send private message quote this post

Used an old network cable that can't pass Gigabit? That'll limit you to 100/100!

I remember when 100Mbps Ethernet was exciting and fast....

MrGadget
94 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2878879 4-Mar-2022 11:13
Send private message quote this post

PM'ed you.

andysh

180 posts

Master Geek


  #2878996 4-Mar-2022 12:59
Send private message quote this post

Many thank to MrGadget for the quick resolution on this issue! Business as normal has resumed 🙂

Create new topic





News »

AWS Expands Cloud Infrastructure in New Zealand With New AWS Local Zone in Auckland
Posted 17-Feb-2022 17:52

NCSC Joins International Breach Notification Service
Posted 17-Feb-2022 14:28

Embrace Your Inner Racer With the New Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:12

Vista Takes Wallis Cinemas to the Cloud
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:09

How the Person You Matched With Online May Be Creeping on You
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy s22 Ultra Offers Premium S Series Experience
Posted 10-Feb-2022 08:50

Nordvpn Launches Threat Protection and Steps Into the Antivirus Market
Posted 10-Feb-2022 08:34

Research Reveals How Much a Kiwi Credit Card Is Worth on the Dark Web
Posted 3-Feb-2022 17:55

Technics Announces EAH-A800 Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-ear Headphones
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:23

Sony Unveils HT-s400 Soundbar and Powerful Wireless Subwoofer
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:11

Warehouse Stationery Makes It Even Easier To Recycle Unwanted Electronic Equipment
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:06

Domino's Pizza to expand food delivery trial in New Zealand
Posted 27-Jan-2022 10:48

Seagate and Lucasfilm Collaborate to Launch Star Wars Inspired Storage Devices
Posted 21-Jan-2022 17:39

Microsoft to Acquire Activision Blizzard
Posted 19-Jan-2022 07:08

Samsung Electronics Launches the Freestyle Portable Projector
Posted 5-Jan-2022 16:22








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 