Hey all,

I moved my network gear and doing so, rebooted everything but now my speed profile with 2degrees has changed from 300/100 to 100/100. In trying to solve the issue I have also rebooted the ONT but that hasn't changed anything.

Ticket has been raised with 2Degrees (waiting to hear back) but more wondering if anyone else has noticed anything?

I am running TP Link Omada gear instead of fritzbox (will try and change to fritzbox today to double check - just need to find time when internet can go down) but all the link speeds are 1Gbps and speed tests are around 99-106Mbps so don't think its an issue with cabling.

I am also on a static IP and IPv6 is on via DHCPv6. I think only issue is MTU size is 1492 which is what TP Link Omada supports, but this didn't effect speed before.

Andrew