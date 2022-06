Thanks for the feedback.

@tanivula

It's really the roaming between access points I was interested in. 2Deg offer 30 day money back, so I might just try one anyway. Do you remember which model they provided?

@coffeebaron

It is the 2 unit Pro model, with external aerial bought 2016, optimised as best as possible at the time and made the home office usable. Until VoWiFi came along I didn't know if it was me or the other end that was having issues, but the difference with VoWiFi is marked. The Cel-Fi gain seemed fine and the boosted signal seemed to be fine, but probably 40% of voice calls would come and go and voice quality was poor. Download speeds are about half my ADSL2 speeds, but don't know if that's the Cel-Fi or just distance from the tower. Screenshot of the overview below, the full page seems a bit big to post here.

Now it would be really nice if 2Deg would put a nice 5G tower up the road, but I guess that's not likely to happen 🙁