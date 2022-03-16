My VPN to my home server has suddenly stopped working. I've rechecked all of my connections and my router, and everything is forwarded properly. I am using wireguard on unraid, and it's worked great until very recently (it worked 2 weeks ago, I haven't had a need for it since then).

I recreated the keypairs, and tried from a couple of different networks on both my laptop and my phone, and neither will connect. I used a port checking tool at yougetsignal, and it's showing the port as closed even though it's forwarded on my router. All of my other open ports (80, 443, etc) are working just fine.

With no other changes on my network, this brings me to the possibility that it's suddenly being blocked on 2degrees side so I thought I would ask here.

Photos of the configuration are below, ip addresses have been removed for what should be obvious reasons. 192.168.10.0/24 is outside of my network configuration, I have also tried 172.22.0.0/24 as well which is outside both with the same results.

It's probably just something stupid I'm doing, but I can't see what it might be. Any help would be great, thank you.