Did 2degrees start blocking 51820?
Taubin

#295255 16-Mar-2022 17:02
My VPN to my home server has suddenly stopped working. I've rechecked all of my connections and my router, and everything is forwarded properly. I am using wireguard on unraid, and it's worked great until very recently (it worked 2 weeks ago, I haven't had a need for it since then).

 

I recreated the keypairs, and tried from a couple of different networks on both my laptop and my phone, and neither will connect. I used a port checking tool at yougetsignal, and it's showing the port as closed even though it's forwarded on my router. All of my other open ports (80, 443, etc) are working just fine.

 

With no other changes on my network, this brings me to the possibility that it's suddenly being blocked on 2degrees side so I thought I would ask here.

 

Photos of the configuration are below, ip addresses have been removed for what should be obvious reasons. 192.168.10.0/24 is outside of my network configuration, I have also tried 172.22.0.0/24 as well which is outside both with the same results.

 

 

 

 

 

 

It's probably just something stupid I'm doing, but I can't see what it might be. Any help would be great, thank you.




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP

RunningMan
  #2887297 16-Mar-2022 17:07
Just to clarify the obvious, because it doesn't seem to be covered in the OP - do you have a public IP address with 2D? By default you get a CG-NAT address.

xpd

xpd
  #2887300 16-Mar-2022 17:11
Also check with https://www.canyouseeme.org/

 

 




Taubin

  #2887301 16-Mar-2022 17:17
RunningMan:

 

Just to clarify the obvious, because it doesn't seem to be covered in the OP - do you have a public IP address with 2D? By default you get a CG-NAT address.

 

 

 

 

I do, yes. The other ports going to this server are working properly from outside of the network as well. It's just a bit strange. I've also verified it's outside of their CG-NAT allocation.




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP



Taubin

  #2887302 16-Mar-2022 17:18
xpd:

 

Also check with https://www.canyouseeme.org/

 

 

 

 

 

 

It's showing as closed there as well.




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP

richms
  #2887304 16-Mar-2022 17:21
Those tests do TCP generally, you have fowarded UDP. I wouldnt expect one of them to know open from not open




Richard rich.ms

Taubin

  #2887305 16-Mar-2022 17:25
richms:

 

Those tests do TCP generally, you have fowarded UDP. I wouldnt expect one of them to know open from not open

 

 

That makes sense. I'll keep troubleshooting and make sure nothing updated on my end, it's just a bit strange.




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP

nzkc
  #2887311 16-Mar-2022 17:29
Im running Wireguard and using 2degrees. Also using that port. All fine here. Checked over my phone (wifi turned off). Able to access my home "things" just fine.



Taubin

  #2887314 16-Mar-2022 17:35
nzkc:

 

Im running Wireguard and using 2degrees. Also using that port. All fine here. Checked over my phone (wifi turned off). Able to access my home "things" just fine.

 

 


Thank you that means it must be on my end. I'll check to see if something changed on my server since the last time I had to connect. Cheers




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP

SaltyNZ
  #2887317 16-Mar-2022 17:45
We don't normally deliberately block any traffic. Some types of traffic might be shaped during congestion, and conversely we also don't necessarily guarantee that other types of traffic would be prioritised either, but we don't block anything as a general rule. 




Taubin

  #2887318 16-Mar-2022 17:46
Thank you Salty, I'll toss pivpn on my pi4 and see if that's working as a test.

 

 

 

Edit: pivpn is working fine with wireguard, so it seems to be on my unraid instance. Sorry for the troubles, I'll work with unraid to see what's changed.

 

 

 

Cheers




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP

Taubin

  #2887470 17-Mar-2022 08:10
I just wanted to update this with my stupidity. There was a change in my server, as Unraid had updated to the latest beta. During the update (or possibly prior) there was a change in the routing for their wireguard configuration. I had to add a static route for the wireguard network to my router in order to route from the router to that network for it to route properly. Sorry about the confusion. It was totally on my network.




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP

