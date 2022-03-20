Hi ,



I have a Samsung Note 9 and I have been getting call quality issues .



The issue i have tried to find out where the problem is and the results tells when making or

recieving calls from Spark connection the call quality is not good . When i did a test i found two times call did drop from two different spark number . Compare that to vodafone i found call quality is good and no drop . Just on Friday i had a call and i couldnt hear him and also he also couldnt hear my voice and before this another person had similar issue .So in total 4 people i had call issues and at the moment i have turned volte off to see if anything improves. The person who called me on Friday I did call today on H+ connection but no major improvement .





NOTE - 2 Degrees to 2 degrees call is good on volte , H+ and landline is okay when calling or recieving a call. Just 2 weeks ago i got new sim to see if it helps .



If any 2 degrees engineer is out there please help me out and members from here . Im thinking to change to vodafone if things dont change soon.





Thanks



