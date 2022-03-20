Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Mobile Call Quality ( Please Help )
Tech2021

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#295300 20-Mar-2022 02:57
Hi ,

I have a Samsung Note 9 and I have been getting call quality issues .

The issue i have tried to find out where the problem is and the results tells when making or
recieving calls from Spark connection the call quality is not good . When i did a test i found two times call did drop from two different spark number . Compare that to vodafone i found call quality is good and no drop . Just on Friday i had a call and i couldnt hear him and also he also couldnt hear my voice and before this another person had similar issue .So in total 4 people i had call issues and at the moment i have turned volte off to see if anything improves. The person who called me on Friday I did call today on H+ connection but no major improvement .


NOTE - 2 Degrees to 2 degrees call is good on volte , H+ and landline is okay when calling or recieving a call. Just 2 weeks ago i got new sim to see if it helps .

If any 2 degrees engineer is out there please help me out and members from here . Im thinking to change to vodafone if things dont change soon.


Thanks


Linux
8974 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2888866 20-Mar-2022 06:20
2degrees does not have IP interconnect with SparkNZ yet so call quality is not as good between the 2 carriers

It is due very shortly

RunningMan
7030 posts

Uber Geek


  #2888869 20-Mar-2022 06:54
Perhaps read the 2D call quality mega thread? https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=283864

Tech2021

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2888939 20-Mar-2022 11:58
Linux: 2degrees does not have IP interconnect with SparkNZ yet so call quality is not as good between the 2 carriers

It is due very shortly


Ok , do you know when it will happen like a month or 3 months.

Thanks



RunningMan
7030 posts

Uber Geek


  #2888941 20-Mar-2022 12:01
It's answered in the thread I linked. 2D won't say until it is done.

