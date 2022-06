Hello

Going to the UK soon and want to know who is the best provider to use to buy a local sim card.

Will be there approx 4 weeks and want mainly data use with some calls and txt.

Not bothered if I have a UK number.

One more thing how can I ensure that I do not incur roaming charges when I am in the UK.

2deg are telling me that if a call diverts to voice mail I pay roaming charges ?

thanks