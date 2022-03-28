https://www.2degrees.nz/mobile-plans/pay-monthly
$45 5GB and $60 15GB with data sharing
I need to find something else to complain about now...
Shame the cost per shared mobile is gone from $25 to $30 for me but happy I get to keep shared data. Thanks for listening to your customers 2VocusDegrees.
Glad they've bought these back, as well as the ability to 'bank' carryover data from a higher tier plan and drop back to a lower tier plan (20gb max), for those who wanted them.
The endless plans have changed also. No more $60/12gb endless sort of surprises me, but I do think it's good that 2degrees have dropped their 40gb endless to $75 (vs $80 for Vodafone/Spark) and their 100gb endless to $90 (vs $100 for Vodafone/Spark) to be that price fighter/acknowledge their position compared to those two, although Vodafone are 5gb endless at the same price point as 2degrees' 5gb carryover. Yay competition!
Here are the plans:
All include hotspot/5G/free hour of data.
antonknee:
Glad they've bought these back, as well as the ability to 'bank' carryover data from a higher tier plan and drop back to a lower tier plan (20gb max), for those who wanted them.
Just be careful with changing back to a smaller plan to use your carryover as this is how I got caught out. Basically changed from their old 25gb plan to the 10gb plan to use some carryover up (also - lockdowns so was not using as much). They didn't allow me back on the 25gb plan when they suddenly grandfathered it.
I would really hope they wouldn't do this to their customers again but they've done it once, so may well do it again without warning :)
Yeah it's perhaps naïve, but I am sort of hoping that the fact they've brought this back (presumably in response to customer demand) indicates they won't take it away again ie these plans will stay in market now. But honestly who knows with telco land, they are a law unto themselves after all.
"Monthly Plan data used first then Carryover Data"
Has it always been that, or was carry over data used first?
I can’t find it for Skinny but as my data allowance that has the shortest expiry period is less then the monthly allowance looks like roll over data is being used first there.
Hope not a new trend, realise the big attraction with 2degrees is the data sharing element.
No, it has changed with these new plans. Up till now consumer plans (business changed in 2017) used the oldest bucket first. So if you had been a customer for 12 months+ you would have an 11-month old bucket, a 10-month old bucket ... etc down to a brand new bucket for the current month. Old consumer plans would use up the 11-month old bucket first, then the 10-month old etc. and the current month's data last.
The new consumer plans use the current month's data first, and anything left becomes carryover. Should you use up all of the current month's data, the carryover buckets are used in the order described above (oldest first).
Existing consumer plans are unchanged.
IMO with all 3 networks offering 5G now I would have hoped to see higher data allowances offered
5G doesn't really have a lot of coverage (yet) to make it worth it, IMO.
*sigh*
Another day of new plans, another day of Telcos maintaining their artificial requirement of spending moonbeams to get post pay.
Is it really that much to ask for postpay and group plans equivalents to the sub $20 prepay stuff?
Cheaper plans probably make it difficult to justify the debt collection overhead.
Every time I've gotten post pay in the past the telco has done a credit check on me. If what you say is a thing, I don't see why they couldn't just put tighter credit conditions on the lower cost plans.
You wonder if this change will prompt the other two telco's in removing endless data for the < 40GB users?
I know Spark dropped the 3Gb endless plan very quickly and Vodafone increased theirs from 4Gb to 5Gb.
Maybe 2D has their mojo back!