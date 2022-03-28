Glad they've bought these back, as well as the ability to 'bank' carryover data from a higher tier plan and drop back to a lower tier plan (20gb max), for those who wanted them.

The endless plans have changed also. No more $60/12gb endless sort of surprises me, but I do think it's good that 2degrees have dropped their 40gb endless to $75 (vs $80 for Vodafone/Spark) and their 100gb endless to $90 (vs $100 for Vodafone/Spark) to be that price fighter/acknowledge their position compared to those two, although Vodafone are 5gb endless at the same price point as 2degrees' 5gb carryover. Yay competition!

Here are the plans:

$35: 3gb carryover

$45: 5gb carryover

$60: 15gb carryover

$75: 40gb endless

$90: 100gb endless

All include hotspot/5G/free hour of data.