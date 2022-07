Moving from BigPipe to 2D because tired of not being able talk to a person when there is a broadband issue.

I plan to use the same router as I do now which is the Asus RT_AC66U. This is because I have so many complex routing rules setup in it I don't want to have this done again.

Bigpipe uses PPPoE. Can somebody tell me what 2D uses?

I also have VoIP but I have a separate Linksys ATA so I don't think that will need to change.

Thanks