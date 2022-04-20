I had a go at this and it hasn't worked in the first go, wondering if CGNAT complicate things?
As others have mentioned, public facing static IP is required to achieve this. Either you ask 2degrees or do something like this below to create an outbound connection from your local network.
I can suggest something like this which is also free -
- Sign up for free tier on oracle cloud. You can then setup a free linux box with a public IP for free. (If you think the specs are too low for this free tier vm then I can suggest $5 vm on linode.com)
- Setup Reverse Proxy and wireguard.
- On your local network, setup wireguard to connect to the cloud vm.
- Route the requests from your vm to your local network using proxy and wireguard.
Most things would work using this method but can't say for sure as you haven't mentioned your purpose for this.
gumdigger:
CGNAT won't allow incoming connections to your public IP address because it's shared with multiple customers.
You can use Cloudflare Tunnel or ngrok to get around this.
Forgot to mention this:
Alternatively, you can use the server IPv6 address as the origin for Cloudflare, but you will need to update the configuration every time the address changes (not sure how often it happens on 2D as I use static, but could get a bit annoying).
aseni:
CGNAT won't allow incoming connections to your public IP address because it's shared with multiple customers.
You can use Cloudflare Tunnel or ngrok to get around this.
That's why I asked @gumdigger what they want to achieve. It's the first question we should be asking. I can imagine but we are not certain because of no reply yet. But if they want external access to an internal service, Cloudflare Tunnel is most likely the answer. And free.
Hi All
solely for remote access to DVR WebUi, Heimdall etc. I use the free version of ngrok which works fine which is why I thought having a registered domain and standing up reverse proxy using PFsense+HA will work.
gumdigger:
ZeroTier might be a better option for you then, unless you REALLY need those publicly accessible on the Internet... 😬
are there any ngrok type solutions that allow you to use your own domain name, preferably free ?
gumdigger:
Cloudflare Tunnel like I mentioned, just make sure you have proper security set up so your cameras don't end up on the Shodan.io gallery... 😅
Cloudflare Tunnel + Cloudflare Zero Trust Access.
Basically you install a service on your Linux box and this creates a connection over to Cloudflare. It is free of charge also for your use-case. Cloudflare Zero Trust is a great product that allows you to secure hosted applications with auth - for example, I have Wordpress Admin on my site secured with Google Auth using this service.
