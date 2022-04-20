gumdigger:

As others have mentioned, public facing static IP is required to achieve this. Either you ask 2degrees or do something like this below to create an outbound connection from your local network.

I can suggest something like this which is also free -

- Sign up for free tier on oracle cloud. You can then setup a free linux box with a public IP for free. (If you think the specs are too low for this free tier vm then I can suggest $5 vm on linode.com)

- Setup Reverse Proxy and wireguard.

- On your local network, setup wireguard to connect to the cloud vm.

- Route the requests from your vm to your local network using proxy and wireguard.

Most things would work using this method but can't say for sure as you haven't mentioned your purpose for this.