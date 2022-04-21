Hello all,

I have been provided with a static IPv6 address from 2 degrees .I have been looking at these forums and i have no idea how to add the static IPV6 address that i have been provided by 2 degrees on my UDM pro, if some one can please help me i would really appreciate it, currently i have (see below image).

I did check the 2 degrees section with the sticky but it has no tutorial for the UDM pro.

Do need to change the IPv4 settings to DHCPv4?

For the IPv6 do i select Static IP?

What do i need to enter in the IPv6 address field? ( i entered the address provided to me by 2 degrees)

What do i need to enter in the Router field?

What is the Prefix length that i might need to enter ?

Thank you to any on that can help!