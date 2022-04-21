Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums 2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus) Help with 2 Degrees static IPV6 UDM Pro settings
Montybhai

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#295769 21-Apr-2022 23:02
Hello all,

 

 

 

I have been provided with a static IPv6 address from 2 degrees .I have been looking at these forums and i have no idea how to add the static IPV6 address that i have been provided by 2 degrees on my UDM pro, if some one can please help me i would really appreciate it, currently i have (see below image). 

 

I did check the 2 degrees section with the sticky but it has no tutorial for the UDM pro. 

 

 

Do need to change the IPv4 settings to DHCPv4? 

 

For the IPv6 do i select Static IP?

 

What do i need to enter in the IPv6 address field? ( i entered the address provided to me by 2 degrees)

 

What do i need to enter in the Router field?

 

What is the Prefix length that i might need to enter ?

 

 

 

Thank you to any on that can help!

 

 

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11000 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2905148 21-Apr-2022 23:45
Do not select Static anywhere on your WAN settings - your ISP allocates all of this.

 

For your WAN interface:

 

 

For your LAN interface:

 

 

Change Prefix ID for every network you may have (LAN, Guest etc).




Montybhai

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2905150 22-Apr-2022 00:01
Thank you so much for your quick response my settings look a bit different?

 

 

 

I don't seem to have the settings you do?

 

 

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11000 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2905417 22-Apr-2022 15:10
But you're posting from IPv6 so you're fine. My screenshots were from a UniFi controller, yours are from a UDM.




Montybhai

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2905548 22-Apr-2022 23:21
Thank you so much really appreciate it, just wondering when doing the speed test I used to have 1 m/s ping with Vodafone but now with 2 degrees I get 10-12 m/s ping and Disney plus is really slow, any reasons as to why?

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11000 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2905549 22-Apr-2022 23:58
10ms is absolutely nothing... There is nothing wrong here and also do a quick search on here and you'll see it is to a particular server so the server you were "pinging" through to on Vodafone must have been physically close to you where now it is either physically or virtually further away. Again, there is nothing wrong here and 10ms is nothing.

 

As for Disney+ it is working well for me... If you have any problems on the first instance you need to test via the 2degrees Fritz!Box router to confirm it isn't an issue with your own setup then contact 2degrees once you've confirmed it isn't an issue on your end.




Montybhai

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2905550 23-Apr-2022 00:03
Thank you, you guys are awesome

