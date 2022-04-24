I'm on VDSL for the moment and switching a connection from Spark to 2 Degrees.

The modem provided by 2Degrees is Fritzbox 7490. Few years old now. I'm a little surprised 2D did not supply a 75xx. Anyway, it works. Back to the topic..

Upload speed using the 7490 is reported by Ookla 2D > 2D a bit lower than my previous Spark connection.

For some perspective I'd like to try my Spark modem with 2D. 2D 3rd party modem setup documented as:

Username: Your username@snap.net.nz

Password: The password you chose at sign up.

Encapsulation: PPPoE

VLAN ID: 10

VPI: 0

VCI: 110

The Spark Smart Modem does not connect to the WAN. I'm not sure why. In the Spark modem admin I cannot locate VPI and VCI. Other than that I have the first four items configured. The Spark modem system log looks a bit hopeless and does not contain any DSL events for some reason even though status lights indicate it is definitely attempting to connect.

Any info or suggestions?