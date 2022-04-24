Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Using Spark Smart Modem with 2Degrees (+upload speed issue)

gzt

gzt

13659 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#295801 24-Apr-2022 12:55
Send private message

I'm on VDSL for the moment and switching a connection from Spark to 2 Degrees.

 

The modem provided by 2Degrees is Fritzbox 7490. Few years old now. I'm a little surprised 2D did not supply a 75xx. Anyway, it works. Back to the topic..

 

Upload speed using the 7490 is reported by Ookla 2D > 2D a bit lower than my previous Spark connection.

 

For some perspective I'd like to try my Spark modem with 2D. 2D 3rd party modem setup documented as:

 

  • Username: Your username@snap.net.nz
  • Password: The password you chose at sign up.
  • Encapsulation: PPPoE
  • VLAN ID: 10
  • VPI: 0
  • VCI: 110

The Spark Smart Modem does not connect to the WAN. I'm not sure why. In the Spark modem admin I cannot locate VPI and VCI. Other than that I have the first four items configured. The Spark modem system log looks a bit hopeless and does not contain any DSL events for some reason even though status lights indicate it is definitely attempting to connect.

 

Any info or suggestions?

Create new topic
yitz
1706 posts

Uber Geek


  #2906072 24-Apr-2022 14:47
Send private message

Any reference to the PTM interface (as opposed to ATM for ADSL, Ethernet WAN for Fibre)  that is needed for VDSL?

 

On their older Huawei modems there were pre-configured presets for ADSL, VDSL and Fibre.

Delorean
388 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906074 24-Apr-2022 14:56
Send private message

I would just ring 2D and get them to send you the 7590. Problem solved! - mucking around with other RSP equipment is just a waist of time, as 2D will not help you something goes wrong!

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11000 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906129 24-Apr-2022 15:16
Send private message

The Fritz!Box 7490 is still a very solid router and would recommend that over the Spark Smart Modem. You're still able to get mesh extenders for them too.

 

I personally use the 7490 for my parents house (main router + mesh extender) on VDSL and it has been solid since I installed it. There is no real reason for anything more for VDSL IMHO.

 

Also DO NOTE! There is a good chance in playing around with routers you've lowered your upload / download speeds due to the way DLM works. Switch to the Fritz!Box and leave it for a couple of weeks without rebooting, or touching it and hope your line settles down. I've personally found the Fritz! syncs better than the Smart Modem (I've tested both at my parents) - this is their current sync rate:

 

 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.



Linux
9058 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906133 24-Apr-2022 15:45
Send private message

I tested a 7490 on a Gb 2degrees connection and it performed fine along with the WiFi

gzt

gzt

13659 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2906384 25-Apr-2022 13:27
Send private message

yitz: Any reference to the PTM interface (as opposed to ATM for ADSL, Ethernet WAN for Fibre)  that is needed for VDSL?

 

Spark Smart modem is a little different there. It has a drop down for it. In practice after obtaining a DSL connection PTM is detected automatically and this dropdown is set automatically.

gzt

gzt

13659 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2906385 25-Apr-2022 13:28
Send private message

I have Spark Smart Modem connected to 2D now. The issue for that was a password initially provided by a 2Degrees agent. I took a few guesses and got lucky with a variation and connected.

nztim
2309 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2906585 25-Apr-2022 18:35
Send private message

Murf those a really good stats, cant be that far from cabinet/exchange :)




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Create new topic





