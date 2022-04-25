Can everyone else with the ability to share data get access to this,
Haven’t been able to get into any detail for the last 2 days (just get “Whoops, something went wrong. Try again later”.
Two calls to 2degrees and no further ahead.
So far;
Closed and restarted app
Restarted phone twice
Logged out and back into app
Logged out, deleted app, restarted phone, reinstalled app, logged back in
No advances, and can reasonably assume it’s not my end at this point.
Before I call up again and force a fault to be logged, keen to know if this is just me.
Cheers
Neil