Data Sharing in the App (Whoops)
MrGadget

118 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#295808 25-Apr-2022 07:46
Can everyone else with the ability to share data get access to this,
Haven’t been able to get into any detail for the last 2 days (just get “Whoops, something went wrong. Try again later”.





Two calls to 2degrees and no further ahead.

So far;
Closed and restarted app
Restarted phone twice
Logged out and back into app
Logged out, deleted app, restarted phone, reinstalled app, logged back in


No advances, and can reasonably assume it’s not my end at this point.
Before I call up again and force a fault to be logged, keen to know if this is just me.

Cheers
Neil

Linux
9063 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906272 25-Apr-2022 08:00
@MrGadget Broken for me as well same error!

Linux
9063 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906275 25-Apr-2022 08:08
Just tried again it is now working

MrGadget

118 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2906297 25-Apr-2022 11:31
Linux: Just tried again it is now working


Still not for me!



Linux
9063 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906308 25-Apr-2022 11:48
@SaltyNZ Has confirmed planned work but should not impact end users

SaltyNZ
6211 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906387 25-Apr-2022 13:42
Linux: @SaltyNZ Has confirmed planned work but should not impact end users

 

 

 

No, this is something different - from the Twitter comment I thought you were saying the monthly allocation was late coming through; that I would possibly expect because of the planned work. The error in the app is unrelated.

 

Good to hear it's fixed though.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

MrGadget

118 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2906487 25-Apr-2022 14:39
Good to hear it's fixed though.



@SaltyNZ No… not fixed :-(
Still the same error.

yann
108 posts

Master Geek


  #2906568 25-Apr-2022 18:00
I just had a look at my app and it seems to be working for me - it isn't something weird like permissions of the app to contacts or something else is it?

 

Yann



Linux
9063 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906578 25-Apr-2022 18:23
It is not permissions issue

MrGadget

118 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2906595 25-Apr-2022 20:40
Linux:

It is not permissions issue


No, others are working fine - had two set up and can do up to five - initial two were contacts with no issue.
It’s certainly something weird but will follow up when I have time (travelling around with family at the moment).

SaltyNZ
6211 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906597 25-Apr-2022 20:46
Hmmm... Instead of using the mobile app, try using the *mobile* version of the self-care web site instead. Not the desktop one, the mobile one.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

MrGadget

118 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2906603 25-Apr-2022 21:16
SaltyNZ:

Hmmm... Instead of using the mobile app, try using the *mobile* version of the self-care web site instead. Not the desktop one, the mobile one.


No, I can’t seem to see any sharing option on the mobile version of the website.
Logged into Your 2degrees, ensured it’s the mobile version, not desktop, and no sharing options to be seen.

duffles
77 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2906674 26-Apr-2022 09:00
Just checked my sharing via the app and it all looks fine, can add/remove/manage as normal.

 

LG G8s, Android 11. Tested using mobile data and wifi, if it matters.
I tried looking at the mobile version of self care portal and couldn't even find sharing options..

 

Cheers




They say he carved that spoon himself.. From a bigger spoon..
Any comment made here is my own and should not be taken as that of my employer. You've seen one of these statements before.

Linux
9063 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906823 26-Apr-2022 13:42
@MrGadget Install the latest 2degrees App update looks like data clock is in the 1 App now

 

Edit: Ignore this it only opens the data clock App

