Have ordered 2D UFB switching from BigPipe. Asked BP to disconnect me on 30/4 so I don't pay another month and asked 2D to connect me on 26/4 so I had an overlap.

Turns out you can't do that since Chorus has to make a network change to disconect one provider and connect another. So there is a potential outage during the switch,

2D CSR said it could take 24 hours which is not really acceptable so I have insisted they organise their connection time to align with when BP disconnects?

Is that what happens when you switch UFB providers. I know it's not a perfect analogy but I can't imagine enduring a 24 outage waiting to switch electricity providers or even porting your phone number to another mobile provider.