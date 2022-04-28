Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Trying to move to 2D from BigPipe - during the switchover how much outage should I expect?
#295844 28-Apr-2022 11:46
Have ordered 2D UFB switching from BigPipe. Asked BP to disconnect me on 30/4 so I don't pay another month and asked 2D to connect me on 26/4 so I had an overlap.

 

Turns out you can't do that since Chorus has to make a network change to disconect one provider and connect another. So there is a potential outage during the switch,

 

2D CSR said it could take 24 hours which is not really acceptable so I have insisted they organise their connection time to align with when BP disconnects?

 

 

 

Is that what happens when you switch UFB providers. I know it's not a perfect analogy but I can't imagine enduring a 24 outage waiting to switch electricity providers or even porting your phone number to another mobile provider.




  #2907864 28-Apr-2022 12:00
@lchiu7 Very short outage if any

 

You should not have put in a disconnection request with BP as this will put a order on the line!

  #2907867 28-Apr-2022 12:06
DO NOT ASK BIGPIPE TO DISCONNECT YOU!

 

Just complete a move with 2degrees (your account number is the email address you use with BigPipe), after that (when you're on 2degrees) confirm with BigPipe ensuring billing is stopped. Before the process they don't need to even know about it.

 

You can only have one service order open at a time and it sounds like BigPipe have lodged a full disconnection order. You don't want this as this will cause an outage.




  #2907883 28-Apr-2022 12:53
I had no downtime except while I was asleep and didn't swap the router over :D

 

For my move, I gave BP a final date, and preferred connection date to 2D and all went well in the end. 

 

 




  #2907887 28-Apr-2022 13:23
There can only be one in-flight service order on the ONT port

 

So if a disconnection in-flight order is in place, then 2degrees cant initiate a transfer and will have to connect up port 2

 

When I moved from BP to Sky I set the transfer date to 2 business days before I was due to billed again by BP and never made contact with them again




  #2907901 28-Apr-2022 13:49
nztim:

 

There can only be one in-flight service order on the ONT port

 

So if a disconnection in-flight order is in place, then 2degrees cant initiate a transfer and will have to connect up port 2

 

 

This?

 

Why not just have 2D start their service on port 2, then just unplug and replug as soon as its up... 

 

Then the BP service  on port 1 can continue until its eventually terminated without any impact on the other service...

  #2907903 28-Apr-2022 13:57
Thanks to all for the information.  I wish I had known not to disconnect but to ask for a provider switch.  I have urgently asked BP to stop the cancellation but they have no way to interact with them in real time so I hope they action my message request. 




  #2907924 28-Apr-2022 15:12
When I last moved (Fibre) ISPs I was able to get the new ISP to connect to port 2 on the ONT.  As I had a minimum notice period of 30 days on the old ISP I had about 5 days overlap.  It worked a treat.  I am about to change again and I expect the same methodology to work again.




  #2907935 28-Apr-2022 15:47
DM me the address and I can tell you if there is an inflight order on the ONT




  #2907941 28-Apr-2022 16:00
nztim:

 

DM me the address and I can tell you if there is an inflight order on the ONT

 

 

 

 

Thanks done




  #2907945 28-Apr-2022 16:10
lchiu7:

 

nztim:

 

DM me the address and I can tell you if there is an inflight order on the ONT

 

 

Thanks done

 

 

ORDER TYPE    STATUS    RFS DATE
Disconnect Primary    In Progress - Scheduled    30/04/2022 21:00:00 PM

 

Port 1 is now Jammed with that inflight order unless you can get Bigpipe to cancel the disconnection

 

I suggest now you ask 2degrees to place a new primary offer on Port 2 if you have no success getting BP to cancel 




  #2907955 28-Apr-2022 16:40
nztim:

 

 

 

ORDER TYPE    STATUS    RFS DATE
Disconnect Primary    In Progress - Scheduled    30/04/2022 21:00:00 PM

 

Port 1 is now Jammed with that inflight order unless you can get Bigpipe to cancel the disconnection

 

I suggest now you ask 2degrees to place a new primary offer on Port 2 if you have no success getting BP to cancel 

 

 

 

 

Thanks for that. I have asked BP to cancel the disconnection but no response yet. I will try askin 2D to use port 2 as a backup.

 

Appreciate the assistance.




  #2907994 28-Apr-2022 17:44
lchiu7:

 

nztim:

 

 

 

ORDER TYPE    STATUS    RFS DATE
Disconnect Primary    In Progress - Scheduled    30/04/2022 21:00:00 PM

 

Port 1 is now Jammed with that inflight order unless you can get Bigpipe to cancel the disconnection

 

I suggest now you ask 2degrees to place a new primary offer on Port 2 if you have no success getting BP to cancel 

 

 

 

 

Thanks for that. I have asked BP to cancel the disconnection but no response yet. I will try askin 2D to use port 2 as a backup.

 

Appreciate the assistance.

 

 

 

 

Well it's not looking promising. 2D said they would not recommend provisioning on port 2 since it could take longer than waiting for BP to discconnect and then for them to ask Chorus to take over the line. No reply from BP yet. So if they don't cancel the disconnection order and it goes through 9pm Saturday night then it's like I won't have any Internet until Monday :-(   So no Netflix Saturday or Sunday.

 

Not sure whose fault this is since after all how is a customer supposed to know bo to ask for disconnection when changing providers?  To their credit 2D put 50G on one of my spare 2D SIMs on a phone I don't use so I can hotspot a bit on Sunday.




  #2908004 28-Apr-2022 18:12
Yup looks like Sunday morning before you have internet again, did the 2D CSR make a note to do this?

Lots of articles on this forum about bot giving notice to your old ISP until you have an in-flight transfer order with your new ISP




  #2908006 28-Apr-2022 18:35
nztim: Yup looks like Sunday morning before you have internet again, did the 2D CSR make a note to do this?

Lots of articles on this forum about bot giving notice to your old ISP until you have an in-flight transfer order with your new ISP


I've been quoted Monday morning. And I had an order with 2D before I asked BP to disconnect. My issue was not to ask for a disconnect but just for a transfer of account. Not sure this is common knowledge




  #2908019 28-Apr-2022 19:59
There is no logic to activation on Port 2 taking longer than Port 1.




