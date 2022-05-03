Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees WiFi calling broken 03/05/2002 ?
#295896 3-May-2022 10:06
Anyone else noticed 2degrees WiFi calling has stopped working for them this morning??

 

Samsung S21+ 2degrees purchased

 

Edit: Nothing mentioned on the outages as of 10am

  #2909592 3-May-2022 10:22
@SarahRykers I have tried calling 2degrees about WiFi calling not working, I know other Samsung S21+ user that WiFi calling has stopped working as well

  #2909596 3-May-2022 11:06
Linux:

 

@SarahRykers I have tried calling 2degrees about WiFi calling not working, I know other Samsung S21+ user that WiFi calling has stopped working as well

 

 

 

 

Heya!

 

Not sure if you're also John Reader on Twitter - but regardless, I'm currently chatting to our Networks team about this one, and as soon as we get to the bottom of this one I will reply here and on TW. 

So sorry for the hassle!

Cheers,
Sarah




  #2909603 3-May-2022 11:22
@SarahRykers Yes that is me on Twitter :)



  #2909608 3-May-2022 11:48
Linux:

 

@SarahRykers Yes that is me on Twitter :)

 

 

Good to know :D

 

It looks like we've had one other report of issues with WiFi calling, so it may pay to get your friend who is also experiencing trouble with WiFi calling to report his issue too if they haven't already (flicking us a Twitter or Facebook DM will suffice).

 

If you could also flick me a DM with the following details I can fire this across to the team working on it, which may help them identify the issue: 

 

  • MSISDN
  • Location (Must be the address so we can check the impacted cell site)
  • Details of dates and times of when the issue was experienced (dropped calls or unable to make/receive calls)
  • Handset used (Model and Firmware Version): You're on a Samsung Galaxy S21+, yes? 
  • Details of any troubleshooting actioned that helped/didn't help:

The team is currently looking into what it might be, hopefully I'll have an update soon. 

Cheers, 
Sarah




  #2909609 3-May-2022 11:49
Also to clarify, a DM here on GZ is all good. :) 




  #2909611 3-May-2022 11:52
I've got issues with WiFi Calling, too, had the symbol up earlier before I left the house, but now once reconnected to WiFi, got nothing. I will DM you with details.

#2909613 3-May-2022 11:53
@SarahRykers I am confused why are you asking about Cell site information for WiFi calling and address? WiFi calling works over broadband connections and zero to do with local serving cell/s

 

I am using a S21+ latest firmware on the handset as approved by 2degrees



  #2909619 3-May-2022 12:06
Linux:

 

@SarahRykers I am confused why are you asking about Cell site information for WiFi calling and address? WiFi calling works over broadband connections

 

I am using a S21+ latest firmware on the handset as approved by 2degrees

 

 

If you don't want to provide your exact address a suburb or approximate location is fine too. The team always ask for these details as standard for any calling related issue including WiFi calling, as it will help them pinpoint which network component the issue is on. Since the reports don't seem to be across the country it will help them identify the specific area impacted. 




  #2909620 3-May-2022 12:07
evilonenz:

 

I've got issues with WiFi Calling, too, had the symbol up earlier before I left the house, but now once reconnected to WiFi, got nothing. I will DM you with details.

 

 

 

 

No worries, I'll pass your details on to the team as well. :)




  #2909621 3-May-2022 12:08
SarahRykers:

 

Linux:

 

@SarahRykers I am confused why are you asking about Cell site information for WiFi calling and address? WiFi calling works over broadband connections

 

I am using a S21+ latest firmware on the handset as approved by 2degrees

 

 

If you don't want to provide your exact address a suburb or approximate location is fine too. The team always ask for these details as standard for any calling related issue including WiFi calling, as it will help them pinpoint which network component the issue is on. Since the reports don't seem to be across the country it will help them identify the specific area impacted. 

 

 

No issue providing location/s they are in a DM to you

  #2909623 3-May-2022 12:13
Fab, thanks for the info. I've passed both your details on to the team and will let you know when they have an update. 

 

 




  #2909632 3-May-2022 13:25
Same issue here, both of us on iPhone (11 and 12 with latest OS), no wifi calling since this morning.

  #2909670 3-May-2022 14:42
@SarahRykers I now have WiFi calling working again :)

 

Thank you for getting that sorted

  #2909673 3-May-2022 15:02
Linux:

 

@SarahRykers I now have WiFi calling working again :)

 

Thank you for getting that sorted

 

 

No worries, looks like it was a domain issue which is now resolved. Everything should be functioning as per usual but sing out if you have any more issues and I'll let the team know. 

Have a good one. 




