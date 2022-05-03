Anyone else noticed 2degrees WiFi calling has stopped working for them this morning??
Samsung S21+ 2degrees purchased
Edit: Nothing mentioned on the outages as of 10am
@SarahRykers I have tried calling 2degrees about WiFi calling not working, I know other Samsung S21+ user that WiFi calling has stopped working as well
Linux:
Heya!
Not sure if you're also John Reader on Twitter - but regardless, I'm currently chatting to our Networks team about this one, and as soon as we get to the bottom of this one I will reply here and on TW.
So sorry for the hassle!
Cheers,
Sarah
@SarahRykers Yes that is me on Twitter :)
Good to know :D
It looks like we've had one other report of issues with WiFi calling, so it may pay to get your friend who is also experiencing trouble with WiFi calling to report his issue too if they haven't already (flicking us a Twitter or Facebook DM will suffice).
If you could also flick me a DM with the following details I can fire this across to the team working on it, which may help them identify the issue:
The team is currently looking into what it might be, hopefully I'll have an update soon.
Cheers,
Sarah
Also to clarify, a DM here on GZ is all good. :)
I've got issues with WiFi Calling, too, had the symbol up earlier before I left the house, but now once reconnected to WiFi, got nothing. I will DM you with details.
@SarahRykers I am confused why are you asking about Cell site information for WiFi calling and address? WiFi calling works over broadband connections and zero to do with local serving cell/s
I am using a S21+ latest firmware on the handset as approved by 2degrees
If you don't want to provide your exact address a suburb or approximate location is fine too. The team always ask for these details as standard for any calling related issue including WiFi calling, as it will help them pinpoint which network component the issue is on. Since the reports don't seem to be across the country it will help them identify the specific area impacted.
evilonenz:
I've got issues with WiFi Calling, too, had the symbol up earlier before I left the house, but now once reconnected to WiFi, got nothing. I will DM you with details.
No worries, I'll pass your details on to the team as well. :)
No issue providing location/s they are in a DM to you
Fab, thanks for the info. I've passed both your details on to the team and will let you know when they have an update.
Same issue here, both of us on iPhone (11 and 12 with latest OS), no wifi calling since this morning.
@SarahRykers I now have WiFi calling working again :)
Thank you for getting that sorted
No worries, looks like it was a domain issue which is now resolved. Everything should be functioning as per usual but sing out if you have any more issues and I'll let the team know.

Have a good one.
Have a good one.
