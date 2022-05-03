Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FritzBox's VPN doesn't work
gocheck

33 posts

Geek


#295902 3-May-2022 22:30
Hi, hope anyone can help me on solving the issue please.

 

I haven't been using VPN on the FritzBox for a while. Today when I turned on the VPN just found it didn't work. It said the VPN server didn't respond on my devices, and there was no connection record on the event log of the FritzBox either. I have double checked the setting there is nothing wrong.

 

The VPN stopped working 3 years ago but after getting a static IP from 2degrees it worked again. I guess it should be a similar issue as last time? Is there any way to make the VPN work without purchasing any extra equipment? What else should I ask from 2degrees to address the issue, apparently no only a static IP?

 

Thank you.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74116 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2909867 3-May-2022 22:39
You need a static IP. If you have one, there is nothing else to ask 2degrees.

What client machine are you using?

On Windows you need to use the Shrew VPN client. On Android you need to create a IPsec Xauth PSK VPN entry and use your shared secret and the username as identifier.




gocheck

33 posts

Geek


  #2909868 3-May-2022 22:47
freitasm: You need a static IP. If you have one, there is nothing else to ask 2degrees.

What client machine are you using?

On Windows you need to use the Shrew VPN client. On Android you need to create a IPsec Xauth PSK VPN entry and use your shared secret and the username as identifier.

 

Yes I am on a static IP. I have set up IPsec Xauth PSK VPN on an Android phone and an Ipad but both can't connect to the "server". Even all devices are in the same WiFi network with the FritzBox.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74116 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2909876 3-May-2022 23:26
Tried connecting from an outside network - even mobile?




gocheck

33 posts

Geek


  #2909927 4-May-2022 00:41
freitasm: Tried connecting from an outside network - even mobile?

 

Yes I tried connecting by 4G on the phone but it was still the same. The server didn't response but the IP address wasn't wrong.

timmmay
18561 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2909934 4-May-2022 07:21
Have a look at my instructions on the answer to on this thread, see if it helps.

gocheck

33 posts

Geek


  #2910084 4-May-2022 12:31
timmmay:

 

Have a look at my instructions on the answer to on this thread, see if it helps.

 

 

Thanks for your instructions. The IPSec Identifier was left blank previously. Once the username filled in the problem was solved. Great! Thanks again!

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74116 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910102 4-May-2022 12:52
That's what I said on my first reply




timmmay
18561 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2910120 4-May-2022 13:33
freitasm: That's what I said on my first reply

 

Maybe it was your accent ;)

timmmay
18561 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2910121 4-May-2022 13:38
When I connect to the Fritzbox VPN using Android VPN I get told "Not Secure. Update to an IKEv2 VPN". Does anyone know how to address this? I haven't looked at it at all... I'm just hoping someone else has worked it out so I don't have to :)

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74116 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910123 4-May-2022 13:40
Noticed this today but I have changed routers so now using a different VPN.

AFAIK nothing you can do with the FritzBox.




gocheck

33 posts

Geek


  #2910133 4-May-2022 14:16
freitasm: Noticed this today but I have changed routers so now using a different VPN.

AFAIK nothing you can do with the FritzBox.

 

Sorry didn't see your last word. LOL

