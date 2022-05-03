Hi, hope anyone can help me on solving the issue please.

I haven't been using VPN on the FritzBox for a while. Today when I turned on the VPN just found it didn't work. It said the VPN server didn't respond on my devices, and there was no connection record on the event log of the FritzBox either. I have double checked the setting there is nothing wrong.

The VPN stopped working 3 years ago but after getting a static IP from 2degrees it worked again. I guess it should be a similar issue as last time? Is there any way to make the VPN work without purchasing any extra equipment? What else should I ask from 2degrees to address the issue, apparently no only a static IP?

Thank you.