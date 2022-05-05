Occasionally, I'll get a message which was sent to my 2degrees phone number delivered instead as an email, from <phone number>@mms.2degreesmobile.net.nz. The content of the message is attached as a file named text_0.txt. This isn't the most convenient way to get a message...

This has been happening for a long time and I can't quite replicate what causes it - but it's only from a few people, and generally only when they send a new message - if they reply to one of mine that comes through as a SMS as usual. I'm on a iPhone 12 which should be supporting MMS, so I'm not sure what would cause this - does anyone know?

---

Oh - actually I think i've figured it out - looks like it's from people sending a MMS message to my email address rather than a phone number. I guess there's no way to prevent this other than asking people not to do that?