MMS delivered as email?
jords12

Master Geek


#295920 5-May-2022 10:04
Occasionally, I'll get a message which was sent to my 2degrees phone number delivered instead as an email, from <phone number>@mms.2degreesmobile.net.nz. The content of the message is attached as a file named text_0.txt. This isn't the most convenient way to get a message...

 

This has been happening for a long time and I can't quite replicate what causes it - but it's only from a few people, and generally only when they send a new message - if they reply to one of mine that comes through as a SMS as usual. I'm on a iPhone 12 which should be supporting MMS, so I'm not sure what would cause this - does anyone know?

 

 

 

Oh - actually I think i've figured it out - looks like it's from people sending a MMS message to my email address rather than a phone number. I guess there's no way to prevent this other than asking people not to do that?

Linux
Uber Geek

  #2910459 5-May-2022 11:08
You need to talk to the sender this is not a 2degrees issue

Sounddude
I fix stuff!
Uber Geek

  #2910552 5-May-2022 12:58
This generally happens if the mobile 2D MMS server doesn't think your mobile is MMS capable (ie has not sent a MMS before via their servers).

 

Not sure if this still works like this, but the old VF servers used to.

SaltyNZ
Uber Geek

  #2910554 5-May-2022 13:02
Sounddude:

 

This generally happens if the mobile 2D MMS server doesn't think your mobile is MMS capable (ie has not sent a MMS before via their servers).

 

Not sure if this still works like this, but the old VF servers used to.

 

 

 

 

No, we set it up to assume all handsets are MMS-capable. It will be because the sender has sent it using the MMS service on their device (instead of email), but to your email address.




jords12

Master Geek


  #2910555 5-May-2022 13:05
Yeah, makes sense. When this has happened it's with people who aren't very technical so makes sense that they might do that accidentally when selecting the contact to send to

1024kb
Ultimate Geek

  #2910599 5-May-2022 15:10
BTW: MMS is soooo old-skool now. Get set up with a data-capable messaging app - the vast majority of mobile phone users already have.

WhatsApp is the world's most popular messaging app. Sending & receiving WA messages is far easier than MMS, as well as being a non-charging item as the media is simply part of your account's data allowance. MMS is still a premium item requiring 50c per message sent on 2Degrees.




jords12

Master Geek


  #2910602 5-May-2022 15:26
1024kb: BTW: MMS is soooo old-skool now. Get set up with a data-capable messaging app - the vast majority of mobile phone users already have.

WhatsApp is the world's most popular messaging app. Sending & receiving WA messages is far easier than MMS, as well as being a non-charging item as the media is simply part of your account's data allowance. MMS is still a premium item requiring 50c per message sent on 2Degrees.

 

 

 

Oh, yeah I never send them myself - but some people will still send them to you, and apparently also send them to your email rather than your phone number!

richms
Uber Geek

  #2910603 5-May-2022 15:26
jords12:

 

Yeah, makes sense. When this has happened it's with people who aren't very technical so makes sense that they might do that accidentally when selecting the contact to send to

 

 

I know someone that keeps doing this on their phone because the use the messages app and for people that are not on imessage they send MMS instead and they get confused at the extra $40 on their bill from that sometimes. Also seems to happen with group chat things as well.

 

MMS needs to go die in a fire. its time has been. 50c for a low res image or words which happen to have an emoji is daylight robbery.




alasta
Uber Geek

  #2910605 5-May-2022 15:31
The problem with instant messaging apps is the fragmentation.

 

I refuse to use Facebook or Whatsapp because...Facebook. Signal doesn't appear to be that widely used by non technical people, and iMessage apparently doesn't work on Samsung phones. 

 

To be honest email is still by far my preferred method of communication. 

1024kb
Ultimate Geek

  #2910617 5-May-2022 16:18
alasta:

The problem with instant messaging apps is the fragmentation.


I refuse to use Facebook or Whatsapp because...Facebook. Signal doesn't appear to be that widely used by non technical people, and iMessage apparently doesn't work on Samsung phones. 


To be honest email is still by far my preferred method of communication. 



Depends on your privacy concerns. If you wouldn't write it on a postcard, don't write it in an email. I use WA because of the web to WA function, although it's not anywhere near as frictionless as it could be because of Facebook's demand for data. For personal comms I use Signal as a unified messaging app for SMS & Signal messages. After 2-3 plain text interactions a Signal invite goes to the sender, along with my recommendation to install & use it.

Signal has, IIRC, a150mb limit on message attachments along with the most sophisticated encryption protocol available.




SaltyNZ
Uber Geek

  #2910755 6-May-2022 08:39
1024kb: BTW: MMS is soooo old-skool now. Get set up with a data-capable messaging app - the vast majority of mobile phone users already have.

WhatsApp is the world's most popular messaging app. Sending & receiving WA messages is far easier than MMS, as well as being a non-charging item as the media is simply part of your account's data allowance. MMS is still a premium item requiring 50c per message sent on 2Degrees.

 

 

 

Signal's where it's at. WhatsApp is Facebook.




SaltyNZ
Uber Geek

  #2910756 6-May-2022 08:41
richms:

 

MMS needs to go die in a fire. its time has been. 50c for a low res image or words which happen to have an emoji is daylight robbery.

 

 

 

 

Hey, if it were up to me, it already would be. *Shrug*




1024kb
Ultimate Geek

  #2910980 6-May-2022 13:17
SaltyNZ:

1024kb: BTW: MMS is soooo old-skool now. Get set up with a data-capable messaging app - the vast majority of mobile phone users already have.

WhatsApp is the world's most popular messaging app. Sending & receiving WA messages is far easier than MMS, as well as being a non-charging item as the media is simply part of your account's data allowance. MMS is still a premium item requiring 50c per message sent on 2Degrees.


 


Signal's where it's at. WhatsApp is Facebook.



Yeah, Signal is my personal go to, always has been since way back when it was Text Secure & Redphone. The very first app I install on a new phone. I suggested WA because of the huge userbase which enables traditional SMS/MMS users to transition easily as their contacts are more likely already using WA. WhatsApp sees around 2bn users monthly, Signal around 40m - although personally I think the Signal numbers are heavily understated.

Certainly Signal is heavily shilled in many online comparison discussions. Now that Brian Acton has left WA & decamped to Signal, bringing considerable financial resource with him, Facebook seems desperate to retain the real advantage that WA has - userbase numbers.




