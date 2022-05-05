Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Virtual server issues
zaschf

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#295924 5-May-2022 21:00
Send private message

Hello all,

 

up until a few days ago I had a very slow ADSL line but have now switched to 2Degrees wireless. Fantastic speed.

 

The modem router supplied by 2Degrees is a (Huawei now called SoyeaLink) B535-933.

 

The issue I have is that I'm running a small server from home and that was fine on the ADSL line but now, with the 2Degrees router/modem, the virtual server is no longer working.

 

I've filled in all the fields on the router but still no luck.

 

Now the interesting thing I discovered is that my modem WAN IP address is not the same as the one I can see on my DDNS provider.

 

Does 2Degrees have a router that is the real connection to the internet with all its customers behind it.

 

If that's the case it will be impossible to setup a virtual server on the 2Degrees network.

 

 

 

Does anyone has a bit more insight on this?

 

 

 

Regards,

 

Frits.

 

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
RunningMan
7066 posts

Uber Geek


  #2910678 5-May-2022 21:16
Send private message

The very first thread in this forum covers this. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=291934

 

You have a CG-NAT address.

 

EDIT: and another from a couple of days ago https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=295859

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74134 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910686 5-May-2022 21:29
Send private message

From OP: wireless.

Is a static IP even an option on their wireless service?




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

nztim
2325 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2910692 5-May-2022 21:45
Send private message

This is another example of not understanding the product your changing to before switching




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



zaschf

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2910749 6-May-2022 08:24
Send private message

Thank you RunningMan.

 

The first link describes the issue and I will get in touch with 2Degrees for a fixed IP.

Linux
9085 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910767 6-May-2022 09:19
Send private message

zaschf:

 

Thank you RunningMan.

 

The first link describes the issue and I will get in touch with 2Degrees for a fixed IP.

 

 

@zaschf They may not do a static on FWA

simophin
19 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2910768 6-May-2022 09:24
Send private message

I don't know if this is what you after but I set up a free tier Oracle Computing Instance in Sydney, use SSH remote forward to redirect traffic from Oracle's public IP to my home server. Works like a charm.

MadEngineer
3059 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2910797 6-May-2022 11:05
Send private message

How did you set it for Aussie? I can only select from five under North America




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



simophin
19 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2910803 6-May-2022 11:12
Send private message

MadEngineer: How did you set it for Aussie? I can only select from five under North America

 

Lol did they close that already! I registered ages ago though.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74134 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910805 6-May-2022 11:18
Send private message

@simophin:

 

I don't know if this is what you after but I set up a free tier Oracle Computing Instance in Sydney, use SSH remote forward to redirect traffic from Oracle's public IP to my home server. Works like a charm.

 

 

Is your home server on a wireless connection?




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

simophin
19 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2910808 6-May-2022 11:22
Send private message

freitasm:

@simophin:


I don't know if this is what you after but I set up a free tier Oracle Computing Instance in Sydney, use SSH remote forward to redirect traffic from Oracle's public IP to my home server. Works like a charm.



Is your home server on a wireless connection?



No. I'm with skinny fibre and, even though being public accessible IP, it changes every time my router restarts. It annoys me and I also want to hide my real IP anyway.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74134 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910871 6-May-2022 11:35
Send private message

simophin:
freitasm:

 

@simophin:

 

I don't know if this is what you after but I set up a free tier Oracle Computing Instance in Sydney, use SSH remote forward to redirect traffic from Oracle's public IP to my home server. Works like a charm.

 

 

Is your home server on a wireless connection?

 



No. I'm with skinny fibre and, even though being public accessible IP, it changes every time my router restarts. It annoys me and I also want to hide my real IP anyway.

 

 

So your suggestion won't work in the OP's case. There's no way to forward the request to a connection behind the CGNAT. 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Peppery
894 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2910900 6-May-2022 12:35
Send private message

There's plenty of ways to make this work if you have a VM on the other side and are behind CG-NAT.

 

I'd personally use Tailscale or Zerotier on the VM and your home server. Both are really easy to setup, and then you can do a port forward on the VM (with iptables) to your internal server's Tailscale IP.

 

Alternatively, if you're cool with Cloudflare, you can set up a Cloudflare Tunnel on your home server which can expose your server to Cloudflare behind NAT.

simophin
19 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2910948 6-May-2022 12:40
Send private message


So your suggestion won't work in the OP's case. There's no way to forward the request to a connection behind the CGNAT. 



Did I mention remote forward? You establish connection from home to the VM and the ssh does the port forwarding for you:

ssh -R 80:localhost:80 -R443:localhost:443 root@public_server -NC -g

Note you need to have gateway ports turned on on the server.

If you need UDP you will have to set up VPN but I find ssh so much easier if you only need to do TCP stuff.

Love zerotier too but I find the ssh method much faster, especially with the use of weak/hardware accelerated cipher for the https traffic.

NickMack
871 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910957 6-May-2022 12:46
Send private message

freitasm: From OP: wireless.

Is a static IP even an option on their wireless service?

 

2degrees mobile network sits behind CGNAT as has been mentioned already in this thread, they do not offer static IP's (non-cgnat) to customers, so hosting services directly behind this service isn't a current option.

 

 

 

Nick




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74134 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910979 6-May-2022 13:16
Send private message

NickMack:

 

freitasm: From OP: wireless.

Is a static IP even an option on their wireless service?

 

 

2degrees mobile network sits behind CGNAT as has been mentioned already in this thread, they do not offer static IP's (non-cgnat) to customers, so hosting services directly behind this service isn't a current option.

 

Nick

 

 

Thanks, that confirms it.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 