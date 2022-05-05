Hello all,

up until a few days ago I had a very slow ADSL line but have now switched to 2Degrees wireless. Fantastic speed.

The modem router supplied by 2Degrees is a (Huawei now called SoyeaLink) B535-933.

The issue I have is that I'm running a small server from home and that was fine on the ADSL line but now, with the 2Degrees router/modem, the virtual server is no longer working.

I've filled in all the fields on the router but still no luck.

Now the interesting thing I discovered is that my modem WAN IP address is not the same as the one I can see on my DDNS provider.

Does 2Degrees have a router that is the real connection to the internet with all its customers behind it.

If that's the case it will be impossible to setup a virtual server on the 2Degrees network.

Does anyone has a bit more insight on this?

Regards,

Frits.