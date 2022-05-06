Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2Degrees muddles dsl/4G plan switch
Wara

24 posts

Geek


#295940 6-May-2022 22:56
There have been recent posts about deteriorating 2Degrees support and now it seems I have been a victim.

 

I have vdsl and home phone with 2Degrees.  It is a solid, consistent connection but it is at the end of the copper range so speeds are lower (31/3). 

 

A new 2Degrees tower was erected a few months ago (2km unobstructed view).  The 2Degrees website was recently update showing that I can get 4G Wireless with a 300GB or 600GB plan.  Yesterday I asked 2Degrees if I could sign up to try it out while still maintaining the vdsl connection and cancel within the risk-free 30 day period if it was no good.  It was agreed that the vdsl would remain for 30 days but that I should decide within 3 weeks to ensure enough time to reverse any changes.

 

The 4G modem arrived today but testing quickly showed that it was inferior to the vdsl. Speeds were around 18/18.  I rang Friday night to request cancellation of the 4G but the appropriate person to action the request had left for the night.

 

Around the same time as this call I received an email from 2Degrees stating that my Prime Video connection had been cancelled.  Shortly after this the vdsl connection to the internet and home phone disappeared.  This suggests that the vdsl connection has been prematurely terminated 30 days too soon.

 

Perhaps there was a coincidental network fault affecting multiple users tonight but more likely activation of the 4G modem started an unexpected domino action resulting not only in lost dsl but also a landline of 31 years.

RunningMan
7067 posts

Uber Geek


  #2911241 7-May-2022 08:26
What have 2D said when you raised this with them?

Linux
9088 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2911242 7-May-2022 08:28
@SarahRykers FYI

Wara

24 posts

Geek


  #2911243 7-May-2022 08:46
@RunningMan  I'm awaiting a callback today when the relevant person gets back to work.

 

My original call to 2D was along the lines of "I have a good 2D vdsl connection and I see that 4G wireless is now available for my location.  I'm dubious about the adequacy of 4G broadband, especially at peak, but I won't know unless I try it.  Would it be possible to keep the dsl and, at the same time, sign up to 4G to trial it for the 30 day risk period.  If not satisfied the 4G could be cancelled and the original dsl would continue as normal."

 

The 2D response was "absolutely you can."

 

I understood this to mean that I would be paying for 2 separate and concurrent technologies over the next month. This was reinforced by the fact that there are two account numbers, one for 4G and another for dsl.  However it has been actioned as a change of plan with the old plan disappearing.

 

Perhaps I did the helpdesk a disservice by saying continuation of dsl was "agreed".  Nevertheless it is was I firmly believed.  If there had been any suggestion that my dsl/phone would be disconnected immediately then I certainly would not have continued with the 4G.



Spyware
2993 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2911253 7-May-2022 09:42
Really tempting fate when you do this sort of thing.




Wara

24 posts

Geek


  #2911291 7-May-2022 13:31
The sun is shining again.

 

I just had a very pleasant callback from 2D confirming that my dsl and voip connection (same number) can be easily reinstated and the 4G cancelled.  The dsl account was still resting in the background so apart from a short period of lost voip there was no real damage. 

 

The connection was back within a few minutes of the callback.

 

Thanks 2 Degrees for your assistance.  An excellent resolution process.

