There have been recent posts about deteriorating 2Degrees support and now it seems I have been a victim.

I have vdsl and home phone with 2Degrees. It is a solid, consistent connection but it is at the end of the copper range so speeds are lower (31/3).

A new 2Degrees tower was erected a few months ago (2km unobstructed view). The 2Degrees website was recently update showing that I can get 4G Wireless with a 300GB or 600GB plan. Yesterday I asked 2Degrees if I could sign up to try it out while still maintaining the vdsl connection and cancel within the risk-free 30 day period if it was no good. It was agreed that the vdsl would remain for 30 days but that I should decide within 3 weeks to ensure enough time to reverse any changes.

The 4G modem arrived today but testing quickly showed that it was inferior to the vdsl. Speeds were around 18/18. I rang Friday night to request cancellation of the 4G but the appropriate person to action the request had left for the night.

Around the same time as this call I received an email from 2Degrees stating that my Prime Video connection had been cancelled. Shortly after this the vdsl connection to the internet and home phone disappeared. This suggests that the vdsl connection has been prematurely terminated 30 days too soon.

Perhaps there was a coincidental network fault affecting multiple users tonight but more likely activation of the 4G modem started an unexpected domino action resulting not only in lost dsl but also a landline of 31 years.