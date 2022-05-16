timmccullough:

Afternoon everyone,

I'm currently banging my head against the wall because I can't get IPv6 working with my Deco. I have no idea what I am doing wrong here, can someone please give me a hand? I have called 2degrees support and the fella on the phone was reluctant to give much help, which is completely understandable as it's not their product, hopefully one of you have had some luck.

Here is the settings screen:

(I've taken out the username for the screenshot)

I am just wondering about the other options.

Under the "Get IPv6 Address" menu I have the options: Auto, Stateful, Stateless & non-Address.

User the "Assigned Type" menu I have: ND Proxy, SLAAC+Stateless DHCP, DHCPv6 & SLAAC+RDNSS.

Unsure about Prefix Delegation.

Am I going down the right track here?

Tim