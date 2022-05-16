Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees & TP-Link Deco IPv6
timmccullough

Wannabe Geek


#296031 16-May-2022 12:24
Afternoon everyone,

 

I'm currently banging my head against the wall because I can't get IPv6 working with my Deco. I have no idea what I am doing wrong here, can someone please give me a hand? I have called 2degrees support and the fella on the phone was reluctant to give much help, which is completely understandable as it's not their product, hopefully one of you have had some luck.

 

Here is the settings screen:

 

 

(I've taken out the username for the screenshot)

 

I am just wondering about the other options.
Under the "Get IPv6 Address" menu I have the options: Auto, Stateful, Stateless & non-Address.
User the "Assigned Type" menu I have: ND Proxy, SLAAC+Stateless DHCP, DHCPv6 & SLAAC+RDNSS.
Unsure about Prefix Delegation.

 

Am I going down the right track here?

 

 

 

Tim

timmccullough

Wannabe Geek


  #2914505 16-May-2022 12:25
Sorry, I forgot to say, I'm not getting any errors. I'm simply not getting a v6 address.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
Uber Geek

  #2914516 16-May-2022 12:49
On the screen you posted above, have you tried setting the switch for "Use Same Account as IPv4" to 'on? Everything else I think should be the default auto settings. Perhaps someone familiar with the Deco could confirm, but I'd start there.




timmccullough

Wannabe Geek


  #2914517 16-May-2022 12:52
Yeah mate, have tried that. Apparently there is a bug which requires you set the credentials manually.

I’ve just discovered something weird where if I have ipv6 enabled and reboot the device, I actually get a v6 address but not a v4 address. Then when I disable v6 I suddenly get a v4 again.

Im wondering if this has to do with the fact I have a static v4 but dynamic v6. Im on the phone now to ask if they can assign a static v6 too.



liquidcore
Master Geek

  #2914525 16-May-2022 13:16
Here are my settings:

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
Uber Geek

  #2914526 16-May-2022 13:18
Connection type is DHCPv6, not PPPoE.

 

/56 prefix length. More details https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=240157

 

I'd however strongly recommend using the Fritz!Box 2degrees provide you over the TP-Link. You can also mesh them if needed.




timmccullough

Wannabe Geek


  #2914528 16-May-2022 13:22
That’s not an option in the connection type list.

timmccullough

Wannabe Geek


  #2914534 16-May-2022 13:33
liquidcore:

 

Here are my settings:



You sir are a gentleman and a scholar. It appears they have fixed the bug where you can’t use the same settings at IPv4. Am now all working. Thanks heaps.



liquidcore
Master Geek

  #2914544 16-May-2022 13:43
timmccullough:

liquidcore:


Here are my settings:



You sir are a gentleman and a scholar. It appears they have fixed the bug where you can’t use the same settings at IPv4. Am now all working. Thanks heaps.



Glad it worked for you!

Good to know that the bug has been fixed - I tried bringing it to their attention on their forum (which is monitored by staff) but they didn’t seem to be interested..

