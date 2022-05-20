Since I’ve switched from Orcon, for some reason my ping on everything has doubled. What could the reasoning behind that be. Which really isn’t ideal for online gaming. The speeds seem all normal but the ping has doubled
Are you going to show us some examples?
What games ? What servers ? Locations for those servers ? What plan are you on ?
Do some traceroutes and paste them here :)
I'm a gamer as well and didn't notice any major change in ping when switching from old ISP to 2D.
You have not even told us if you are on xDSL, Fibre, or FWA (fixed wireless access)
Stevecad: I’m on the max speed 2D plan, and on the games I’ve played on nz/aus servers my ping has gone from 20-30 to like 50-60 .
Not sure how to do a trace route sorry
Yeah, I find it sure a weird situation because I’m getting 900/500 speeds
@Stevecad And this slight change in latency changes your game play how?
Please do not tell us you notice a difference! It will all be in your mind
Stevecad: Why so hostile? I’m just looking for a solution?
Not hostile in anyway but going from ping of 20-30 to 50-60ms will make next to zero difference
Heh....
Anyway, are you using wifi for your gaming station to the router or via ethernet ?
Assuming youre on Windows 10, right click the Start button and select Run. Type in "cmd" and hit enter.
On the screen that appears, type in "tracert" followed by the server address/IP.
eg: tracert www.xpd.co.nz
This will give you a page of results - post those here and Ill check from my connection and see if any different, and others with access to other ISP's can try as well to see if there is a hiccup somewhere.
Example to Orcon server
Stevecad: In competitive fps games can feel that difference. It’s the fact it changed which I don’t understand
@Stevecad Not all ISPs use the same route/s in and out of New Zealand we have more than one international carrier (upstream provider)
Doing a trace route will show you the path traffic takes
https://support.n4l.co.nz/s/article/How-to-use-Tracert-Traceroute
Linux:
Not hostile in anyway but going from ping of 20-30 to 50-60ms will make next to zero difference
I'm with OP.. in many games, particularly competitive FPS games, latency is important and noticeable.
@Stevecad Without examples or mentioning what games / servers etc you're connecting to nobody can help.
But you only need to do a quick search on Geekzone to understand that this problem happens with -every single provider- as the internet is a very complex place. There may be a problem currently with connectivity overseas currently or even a problem with the service you're using. Routing normally favors connectivity to an endpoint over latency.
