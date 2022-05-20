Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ping doubled since switching from Orcon
Stevecad

#296089 20-May-2022 09:21
Since I’ve switched from Orcon, for some reason my ping on everything has doubled. What could the reasoning behind that be. Which really isn’t ideal for online gaming. The speeds seem all normal but the ping has doubled

Cheers

Linux
  #2916336 20-May-2022 09:23
Are you going to show us some examples?

Stevecad

  #2916340 20-May-2022 09:26
Sorry, what’s the best way to show an example. But in all games I’ve tried the ping is pretty much doubled

xpd

  #2916342 20-May-2022 09:29
What games ? What servers ? Locations for those servers ? What plan are you on ?

 

Do some traceroutes and paste them here :)

 

I'm a gamer as well and didn't notice any major change in ping when switching from old ISP to 2D.

 

 




Stevecad

  #2916344 20-May-2022 09:32
I’m on the max speed 2D plan, and on the games I’ve played on nz/aus servers my ping has gone from 20-30 to like 50-60 .

Not sure how to do a trace route sorry

Yeah, I find it sure a weird situation because I’m getting 900/500 speeds

Linux
You have not even told us if you are on xDSL, Fibre, or FWA (fixed wireless access)

Stevecad

  #2916346 20-May-2022 09:35
It’s a fiber plan

Linux
Stevecad: I’m on the max speed 2D plan, and on the games I’ve played on nz/aus servers my ping has gone from 20-30 to like 50-60 .

@Stevecad And this slight change in latency changes your game play how?

 

Please do not tell us you notice a difference! It will all be in your mind



Stevecad

  #2916351 20-May-2022 09:37
Why so hostile? I’m just looking for a solution?

Linux
Stevecad: Why so hostile? I’m just looking for a solution?

 

Not hostile in anyway but going from ping of 20-30 to 50-60ms will make next to zero difference 

Stevecad

  #2916354 20-May-2022 09:41
In competitive fps games can feel that difference. It’s the fact it changed which I don’t understand

xpd

Heh....

 

Anyway, are you using wifi for your gaming station to the router or via ethernet ?

 

Assuming youre on Windows 10, right click the Start button and select Run. Type in "cmd" and hit enter.

 

On the screen that appears, type in "tracert" followed by the server address/IP.

 

eg:  tracert www.xpd.co.nz

 

This will give you a page of results - post those here and Ill check from my connection and see if any different, and others with access to other ISP's can try as well to see if there is a hiccup somewhere.

 

 

 

Example to Orcon server

 




Linux
Stevecad: In competitive fps games can feel that difference. It’s the fact it changed which I don’t understand

 

@Stevecad Not all ISPs use the same route/s in and out of New Zealand we have more than one international carrier (upstream provider)

 

Doing a trace route will show you the path traffic takes

 

https://support.n4l.co.nz/s/article/How-to-use-Tracert-Traceroute

Stevecad

  #2916365 20-May-2022 09:52
Lias
Linux:

 

Not hostile in anyway but going from ping of 20-30 to 50-60ms will make next to zero difference 

 

 

I'm with OP.. in many games, particularly competitive FPS games, latency is important and noticeable.




michaelmurfy
@Stevecad Without examples or mentioning what games / servers etc you're connecting to nobody can help.

 

But you only need to do a quick search on Geekzone to understand that this problem happens with -every single provider- as the internet is a very complex place. There may be a problem currently with connectivity overseas currently or even a problem with the service you're using. Routing normally favors connectivity to an endpoint over latency.




