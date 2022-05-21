Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Routing issue to australian server
Josh12345

16 posts

Geek


#296097 21-May-2022 10:53
Send private message quote this post

Hi,

 

I had this same issue back in October last year but unfortunately it has happened again. I can confirm I experience the issue regardless on if I'm coming from an address in the cgnat range or static ip pool.

 

 

 

The high latency has been occurring for at least the last month. I understand this is likely a gtt issue as it appears the issue is with the return route however I'm raising it here as I suspect 2degrees can communicate the issue with gtt better than I can.

 

tracert oldschool91.runescape.com

 

Tracing route to l3ausy5-bond0-4.jagex.com [103.124.186.200]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  fritz.box [192.168.178.1]
  2     1 ms     1 ms     1 ms  226.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.226]
  3     7 ms     6 ms     7 ms  198.18.10.222
  4     6 ms     6 ms     6 ms  198.18.10.221
  5     7 ms     6 ms     6 ms  175.10.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.10.175]
  6     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  7    44 ms    43 ms    44 ms  as23655.sydney.megaport.com [103.26.68.14]
  8    44 ms    45 ms    45 ms  as4826.sydney.megaport.com [103.26.68.248]
  9    45 ms    45 ms    45 ms  be115.cor02.syd04.nsw.vocus.network [114.31.192.56]
 10    45 ms    45 ms    45 ms  be101.bdr02.syd03.nsw.vocus.network [114.31.192.37]
 11    45 ms    44 ms    45 ms  static-118.111.255.49.in-addr.VOCUS.net.au [49.255.111.118]
 12   135 ms   136 ms   136 ms  ip4.gtt.net [69.174.126.10]
 13   135 ms   135 ms   136 ms  oldschool91.runescape.com [103.124.186.200]

 

 

 

The last time I raised this was in this thread here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=289980

 

 

 

I'm not interested in people arguing about whether 45ms vs 135ms is noticeable in gaming. I'm just attempting to raise the issue to hopefully have it resolved.

 

If anyone needs any further information please ask.

 

Thanks,

 

Josh

Create new topic
cyril7
8766 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2916742 21-May-2022 11:07
Send private message quote this post

Hi, from my Vocus based account it ends up on a SYD based server thats owned by jagex which is the same owner of the UK based server you are hitting.

 

Looks like a Vocus AU issue, rather than a 2D one, but @pwner is going to be you next best call.

 

Start: 2022-05-21T11:03:04+1200
HOST: 1CSR                                      Loss%   Snt   Last   Avg  Best  Wrst StDev
  1.|-- _gateway                                     0.0%    10    0.4   0.4   0.4   0.5   0.0
  2.|-- default-rdns.vocus.co.nz             0.0%    10    6.4   6.5   6.1   7.4   0.4
  3.|-- default-rdns.vocus.co.nz             0.0%    10   32.3  31.6  31.2  32.3   0.4
  4.|-- default-rdns.vocus.co.nz             0.0%    10   31.8  32.0  31.5  32.7   0.3
  5.|-- 4.69.215.74                                80.0%   10   31.4  31.4  31.4  31.4   0.0
  6.|-- 4.68.75.74                                   0.0%    10   32.1  33.7  31.5  49.8   5.7
  7.|-- jagex-ltd.ge-2-1-5.ar1.syd           0.0%    10   31.6  31.8  31.5  32.0   0.2
  8.|-- oldschool91.runescape.com       0.0%    10   31.4  31.5  31.4  31.8   0.1

 

Cyril

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
yitz
1713 posts

Uber Geek


  #2916774 21-May-2022 12:31
Send private message quote this post

Almost everything there is to cover is in that previous thread you linked to, essentially it is to do with routing on the return path that is problematic due to the arrangement Jagex have with their provider in Sydney Australia. Any NZ ISP who fully peers with Level 3 in Sydney or takes a full transit feed from one who does (Vocus NZ, Spark Global-Gateway...) will benefit.

 

Only change since then is that 2deg seem to have dropped their GTT Asia Pacific routes ex Sydney back around Feb this year which is likely when your high latency issue re-emerged as it goes via Singapore. Cogent seem to be their current Asia Pac connectivity provider so they will have to ask them to pick up these routes if it is at all an option. 

 

Perhaps 2deg are expecting Jagex to meet them, however as we all know these game operators often sign long 10 year agreements with their providers (as seen with Blizzard using AT&T and only later began open peering) so could be a while yet.

stuuuu
9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2919946 29-May-2022 13:14
Send private message quote this post

I still have this issue also for the last month or two, I just started playing a different game instead. Would be nice for it to get sorted.



Josh12345

16 posts

Geek


  #2931278 18-Jun-2022 08:38
Send private message quote this post

Just an update to close this off. The issue persists, I believe I've done everything that could be expected of a reasonable customer to have this resolved and have been chasing this for months. 2Degrees are either unable or unwilling to resolve this. I've been solving this with a VPN for now however my contract is up for renewal soon and I've made the choice to head to another ISP where this routing issue won't exist. It's unfortunate this is my only remaining option as besides this specific routing issue I've been reasonably happy with 2Degrees. I can't justify the additional cost / annoyance of a VPN.

 

I understand there's likely upstream provider issues at play but the end result is moving to another ISP will resolve the issue and appears to be my only remaining option.

 

 

pwner
389 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2932888 21-Jun-2022 21:21
Send private message quote this post

Sorry i am currently on a holiday so haven't seen this thread, but given that 2degrees and Vocus NZ have merged expect to see some changes in this space soon.




Any posts are personal comments and not that of my employer

yitz
1713 posts

Uber Geek


  #2938546 5-Jul-2022 15:31
Send private message quote this post

It seems the Vocus merger routing changes are starting to be rolled out, for example the forward path on 2degrees now looks like cyril7's via Vocus, although there may be more changes to made with regard to dis-establishing old interconnection arrangements as Jagex/OSRS in Sydney is still coming back via Singapore.

stuuuu
9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2948032 29-Jul-2022 17:04
Send private message quote this post

pwner:

 

Sorry i am currently on a holiday so haven't seen this thread, but given that 2degrees and Vocus NZ have merged expect to see some changes in this space soon.

 



Is there any ETA on when to expect a change maybe? Still have 150+ping to Aus server due to this routing issue 



yitz
1713 posts

Uber Geek


  #2949967 2-Aug-2022 22:46
Send private message quote this post

It looks like something changed today and ping has gone down... hopefully to stay...

stuuuu
9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2950158 3-Aug-2022 12:32
Send private message quote this post

Yep I noticed as well, ping back down to a stable 50. Fingers crossed

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 