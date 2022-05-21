Hi,
I had this same issue back in October last year but unfortunately it has happened again. I can confirm I experience the issue regardless on if I'm coming from an address in the cgnat range or static ip pool.
The high latency has been occurring for at least the last month. I understand this is likely a gtt issue as it appears the issue is with the return route however I'm raising it here as I suspect 2degrees can communicate the issue with gtt better than I can.
tracert oldschool91.runescape.com
Tracing route to l3ausy5-bond0-4.jagex.com [103.124.186.200]
over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms fritz.box [192.168.178.1]
2 1 ms 1 ms 1 ms 226.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.226]
3 7 ms 6 ms 7 ms 198.18.10.222
4 6 ms 6 ms 6 ms 198.18.10.221
5 7 ms 6 ms 6 ms 175.10.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.10.175]
6 * * * Request timed out.
7 44 ms 43 ms 44 ms as23655.sydney.megaport.com [103.26.68.14]
8 44 ms 45 ms 45 ms as4826.sydney.megaport.com [103.26.68.248]
9 45 ms 45 ms 45 ms be115.cor02.syd04.nsw.vocus.network [114.31.192.56]
10 45 ms 45 ms 45 ms be101.bdr02.syd03.nsw.vocus.network [114.31.192.37]
11 45 ms 44 ms 45 ms static-118.111.255.49.in-addr.VOCUS.net.au [49.255.111.118]
12 135 ms 136 ms 136 ms ip4.gtt.net [69.174.126.10]
13 135 ms 135 ms 136 ms oldschool91.runescape.com [103.124.186.200]
The last time I raised this was in this thread here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=289980
I'm not interested in people arguing about whether 45ms vs 135ms is noticeable in gaming. I'm just attempting to raise the issue to hopefully have it resolved.
If anyone needs any further information please ask.
Thanks,
Josh