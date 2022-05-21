Almost everything there is to cover is in that previous thread you linked to, essentially it is to do with routing on the return path that is problematic due to the arrangement Jagex have with their provider in Sydney Australia. Any NZ ISP who fully peers with Level 3 in Sydney or takes a full transit feed from one who does (Vocus NZ, Spark Global-Gateway...) will benefit.

Only change since then is that 2deg seem to have dropped their GTT Asia Pacific routes ex Sydney back around Feb this year which is likely when your high latency issue re-emerged as it goes via Singapore. Cogent seem to be their current Asia Pac connectivity provider so they will have to ask them to pick up these routes if it is at all an option.

Perhaps 2deg are expecting Jagex to meet them, however as we all know these game operators often sign long 10 year agreements with their providers (as seen with Blizzard using AT&T and only later began open peering) so could be a while yet.