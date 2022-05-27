Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums 2degrees Calls from different numbers
WyleECoyoteNZ

#296182 27-May-2022 20:52
This is bit of a strange one.

 

Ever since my daughter got her phone (2Degrees Prepaid number), she has been occasionally getting calls asking for a 'Conrad'. The last 2 have been from the numbers below, but since she's had the phone they've come in 'swarms' of 2 or 3 calls in 2\3 days, each time I block them.

 

The calls appear to come from a Auckland number, the last 2 from:

 

09-884-5025

 

09-884-5031

 

I've since blocked these 2 numbers on her mobile. If I try and call those numbers back from my phone, hiding my number with #031# or 0197, those 09-884 numbers don't exist \ there's no-one there.

 

Apart from blocking the numbers if they call again, or changing her number, is there anything else I can do?

Linux
  #2919564 27-May-2022 21:10
Not strange at all a Conrad must of had that number at some point

K8Toledo
  #2919565 27-May-2022 21:15
Seems 884 is used by scammers.

 

Spam callers (Reddit)

 

Linux: Not strange at all a Conrad must of had that number at some point

 

09 884 doesn't exist in NZ

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_dialling_codes_in_New_Zealand





Behodar
  #2919566 27-May-2022 21:33
09 884 is assigned to "Symbio Wholesale NZ Limited". It's a valid number range.



WyleECoyoteNZ

  #2919612 27-May-2022 21:52
K8Toledo:

 

Seems 884 is used by scammers.

 

Spam callers (Reddit)

 

Linux: Not strange at all a Conrad must of had that number at some point

 

09 884 doesn't exist in NZ

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_dialling_codes_in_New_Zealand

 

 

Thanks. Guess I'll just keep on blocking them

