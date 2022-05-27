WyleECoyoteNZ

This is bit of a strange one.

Ever since my daughter got her phone (2Degrees Prepaid number), she has been occasionally getting calls asking for a 'Conrad'. The last 2 have been from the numbers below, but since she's had the phone they've come in 'swarms' of 2 or 3 calls in 2\3 days, each time I block them.

The calls appear to come from a Auckland number, the last 2 from:

09-884-5025

09-884-5031

I've since blocked these 2 numbers on her mobile. If I try and call those numbers back from my phone, hiding my number with #031# or 0197, those 09-884 numbers don't exist \ there's no-one there.

Apart from blocking the numbers if they call again, or changing her number, is there anything else I can do?