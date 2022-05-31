Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can't reach 2D broadband login page from 2D Broadband Fibre connection - CloudFront issue
#296223 31-May-2022 11:18
This is strange. Trying to logon to the 2D account page for Broadband from a 2D UFB account and I get this

 

 

 

https://secure.2degreesbroadband.co.nz/login

 

 

 

504 ERROR

 

The request could not be satisfied.

 

 

CloudFront attempted to establish a connection with the origin, but either the attempt failed or the origin closed the connection. We can't connect to the server for this app or website at this time. There might be too much traffic or a configuration error. Try again later, or contact the app or website owner.
If you provide content to customers through CloudFront, you can find steps to troubleshoot and help prevent this error by reviewing the CloudFront documentation.

 

 

Generated by cloudfront (CloudFront) Request ID: a0k5wxqrXHgA6m-gNthQQHFrRNSA8LS4ZdgINSVvz6bXT_Vi8ccFLQ==

 

 

 

It happens on my phone on WiFi also (just times out) but as soon as I switch to LTE it's okay.

 

 

 

And other pages are fine like this

 

 

 

https://www.2degrees.nz/2d/mobile/common/login/login.jsp

 

 

 

But the URL is quite different so a different server farm?




  #2920827 31-May-2022 11:36
Working fine here from 2D connection.

 

Tried incognito mode in case youve got some odd cookie or something throwing it out.......




  #2920831 31-May-2022 11:48
xpd:

 

Working fine here from 2D connection.

 

Tried incognito mode in case youve got some odd cookie or something throwing it out.......

 

 

 

 

Tried Edge and it still failed. But then tried another PC and it worked. Strange. Strange that it also fails on my phone also




  #2920838 31-May-2022 12:08
Working fine for me on 2degrees BB in Auckland




  #2920843 31-May-2022 12:21
Flush DNS, cache etc

 

 




