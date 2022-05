Hi

I want to install a 4G based doorbell/gate opener. If someone rings it basically calls you on your mobile and you can decide to let them in or not. Any ideas on what 2degrees account works best for something like that? I was thinking prepay with a regular $10 monthly account but maybe there are some special accounts that are not exposed on the website for such devices.

And before you ask, there is only power there, no wifi or any other tech.

Thanks

Oliver