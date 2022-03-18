Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersIs BitNinja legit?
colinuu

236 posts

Master Geek


#295287 18-Mar-2022 20:25
Send private message quote this post

A business contact of mine sometimes gets a bounced mail notification. It goes like:

 

Your IP (185.30.xxx.xxx) is on the BitNinja server security greylist. This means that we experienced malicious attacks coming from your IP and placed it on our greylist due to security reasons. If you have taken the necessary steps to eliminate its source, you can delist this IP on  ... ...

 

He is my only contact who encounters this, likewise I am his only addressee that he get this response from. Is it legit? A google search says yes it is. How would his IP get on their greylist?  Will following their link to delist be safe, and effective? My mail is hosted by Crazy Domains, if that is significant.

 

Thanks, Colin

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
irpegg
102 posts

Master Geek


  #2888574 18-Mar-2022 21:55
Send private message quote this post

It's a legit company (great product btw).  This is just their way of drumming up business to let you know your IP has been compromised, as they offer a security solution.

colinuu

236 posts

Master Geek


  #2888592 19-Mar-2022 00:04
Send private message quote this post

Ok, thanks for the reply.

Create new topic





News »

Chorus Prepares to Switch off First Copper Cabinets
Posted 14-Mar-2022 12:14

AWS Expands Cloud Infrastructure in New Zealand With New AWS Local Zone in Auckland
Posted 17-Feb-2022 17:52

NCSC Joins International Breach Notification Service
Posted 17-Feb-2022 14:28

Embrace Your Inner Racer With the New Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:12

Vista Takes Wallis Cinemas to the Cloud
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:09

How the Person You Matched With Online May Be Creeping on You
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy s22 Ultra Offers Premium S Series Experience
Posted 10-Feb-2022 08:50

Nordvpn Launches Threat Protection and Steps Into the Antivirus Market
Posted 10-Feb-2022 08:34

Research Reveals How Much a Kiwi Credit Card Is Worth on the Dark Web
Posted 3-Feb-2022 17:55

Technics Announces EAH-A800 Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-ear Headphones
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:23

Sony Unveils HT-s400 Soundbar and Powerful Wireless Subwoofer
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:11

Warehouse Stationery Makes It Even Easier To Recycle Unwanted Electronic Equipment
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:06

Domino's Pizza to expand food delivery trial in New Zealand
Posted 27-Jan-2022 10:48

Seagate and Lucasfilm Collaborate to Launch Star Wars Inspired Storage Devices
Posted 21-Jan-2022 17:39

Microsoft to Acquire Activision Blizzard
Posted 19-Jan-2022 07:08








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 