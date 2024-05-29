I'm hoping people have suggestions here for a small form factor stand-alone server, which will also work as a NAS. I'm working with limited space, and ideally on the lighter side of the power envelope. Partly inspired by Linus Tech Tips CM3588 mini-NAS... but with a desire of more speed and abilities.

Decent processor (better than i7-2600 I have now) reasonable power, but reasonable focus on low idle watts.

Handle 32GB, but preferably 64GB ram

5+ drives (either Sata/SSD, M2, or mixed considered)

Small form factor (especially for M2's), and low noise.

This server will essentially host a plex server, among other things, and be used as a NAS. I will probably run Proxmox on it so I can spin up a VM or two now and then.

I was considering a Gen10 Microserver, but it seemed reasonably compromised on the CPU side of it, and non-upgradeable.

With these requirements, I'm guessing I'll probably have to go custom, but if there's something someone is aware of prebuilt, or a parts list that might fit the use case... I'm all ears!

NB: this is homelab rather than SMB. So custom is fine.