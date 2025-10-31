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ForumsSelf-hostedHelp test the new Rackstuds shop and get free... rackstuds
freitasm

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#323149 31-Oct-2025 11:22
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As per message below, the promotion is now finished.

 

 

 

 

 

Hi folks. I got a request from New Zealand company Rackstuds for some feedback from our community.

 

Rackstuds are looking for a few Geekzone users to test their new ecommerce store located here: https://rackstuds.com/products/series-ii?variant=44765941727411 

 

They'd love your feedback on the checkout and payment process along with any emails you get and whether they’re appropriate or annoying. They'd also appreciate knowing what rack you have as this will help them expand their database.

 

In exchange for buying a single red 20-pack (one only please) and providing your feedback, you will receive a credit for your entire order  including your shipping fee. Please just quote your order number in the email. This offer is limited to the first ten shoppers so first-in first-served. Please only purchase the red 20-pack using the link above.

 

P.S If you have an unusually thick rail and the red ones don’t fit Rackstuds will exchange your red Rackstuds™ for the purple ones free of charge.

 

Offer expires November 5th 2025.

 




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gehenna
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  #3429524 31-Oct-2025 11:26
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Cool I've seen these on some homelab youtube videos recently and my fingertips were very interested.



floydbloke
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  #3429526 31-Oct-2025 11:38
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Why couldn't these have been around back in the 1990's?  Would have prevented lots of cursing and sore fingers.




Sometimes I use big words I don't always fully understand in an effort to make myself sound more photosynthesis.

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  #3429527 31-Oct-2025 11:40
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I won't take advantage of the offer so someone else can take the win, but Rackstuds are awesome and I can't recommend them enough.  We've moved to using the Rackstuds Duo which are even easier to use IMHO.




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  #3429530 31-Oct-2025 11:49
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I use these now when I rack hardware up they are fantastic!

MaxineN
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  #3429531 31-Oct-2025 11:51
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Dynamic:

 

I won't take advantage of the offer so someone else can take the win, but Rackstuds are awesome and I can't recommend them enough.  We've moved to using the Rackstuds Duo which are even easier to use IMHO.

 

 

 

 

In the same boat. Won't take advantage, but if anyone has hesitated.. don't... Just try it. 

 

We have the purple 3.2 holding up a 2960x and a shelf. Planning to use them in another shelf in the network rack next year as well to hold up the firewall and some extra peripherals.

 

Also have plans to build an open rack and mount my network lab using the studs.

 

They are amazing.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

richms
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  #3429601 31-Oct-2025 12:52
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If I had not won some at the Quic/datavault event I would be all over this as my retro gear and AV rack is getting re-done over the next few weeks now that I have a few more rack mount modulators and matrix switch.

 

These are excellent for not having to cut up your fingers on sharp cagenuts and try to hold a screw on the head of a screwdriver while moving the device in place - not too hard with a 1 or 2U lightweight thing but a deeper heavier thing can be hard.

 

I tried M6 thumbscrews into the cagenuts to try to not have to do the screwdriver thing, and while better than a crappy philips/pozi headed thing on a magnetic screwdriver the rackstud is still better.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

Shop now at Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
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  #3429605 31-Oct-2025 13:24
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What is different with series II v2.2 compared to the former ones? Just a better fit for certain rails?

 

edit: Disregard, I have this version in use since Dec 2020. 😁




     

  • Qui nihil scit, omnia credere debet. - He who knows nothing must believe everything.
  • Firewalls do NOT stop dragons! Really!
  • I avoid Big Tech. They try hard to dictate technology and „culture“ across borders.
  • In effect we have everything to hide from someone, and no idea who „someone“ is.

ANglEAUT
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  #3429617 31-Oct-2025 14:01
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Can I try 3 times please?

 




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Taubin
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  #3429619 31-Oct-2025 14:14
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I've made an order and sent some feedback, I look forward to trying these out even if I'm not one of the first 10. The timing is perfect for me as I was going to look for something similar this weekend. 




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP

freitasm

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  #3429620 31-Oct-2025 14:15
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ANglEAUT:

 

Can I try 3 times please?

 

 

Have you noticed that all three come into this thread? It is just one discussion. I posted in more than one sub-forum but they all come here.




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rackstuds
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  #3429623 31-Oct-2025 14:22
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Thank you everyone for your orders and your valuable feedback, very much appreciated. We've hit the ten orders already so thanks for participating. However, if you have a business opportunity and would like samples for your work to test, please contact us regardless and we'll hook you up. 🤗

 
 
 
 

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kiwifidget
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  #3429628 31-Oct-2025 14:38
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Dynamic:

 

I won't take advantage of the offer so someone else can take the win, but Rackstuds are awesome and I can't recommend them enough.  We've moved to using the Rackstuds Duo which are even easier to use IMHO.

 

 

Thanks for posting about these, I didnt realise they existed.

 

I only need 6 so just ordered 3 twin packs.

 

@coffeebaron would you like your cage nuts back? 😀




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

MaxineN
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  #3429707 31-Oct-2025 16:23
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rackstuds:

 

Thank you everyone for your orders and your valuable feedback, very much appreciated. We've hit the ten orders already so thanks for participating. However, if you have a business opportunity and would like samples for your work to test, please contact us regardless and we'll hook you up. 🤗

 

 

 

 

Hi.

 

While you're here, any plans for different colours? Whilst I love purple and the 3.2 variant... Would like to see more colours!




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

Tinkerisk
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  #3429722 31-Oct-2025 18:14
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MaxineN:

 

rackstuds:

 

Thank you everyone for your orders and your valuable feedback, very much appreciated. We've hit the ten orders already so thanks for participating. However, if you have a business opportunity and would like samples for your work to test, please contact us regardless and we'll hook you up. 🤗

 

 

 

 

Hi.

 

While you're here, any plans for different colours? Whilst I love purple and the 3.2 variant... Would like to see more colours!

 

 

Girls. 😎😁😉




     

  • Qui nihil scit, omnia credere debet. - He who knows nothing must believe everything.
  • Firewalls do NOT stop dragons! Really!
  • I avoid Big Tech. They try hard to dictate technology and „culture“ across borders.
  • In effect we have everything to hide from someone, and no idea who „someone“ is.

MaxineN
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  #3429723 31-Oct-2025 18:17
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Tinkerisk:

 

MaxineN:

 

rackstuds:

 

Thank you everyone for your orders and your valuable feedback, very much appreciated. We've hit the ten orders already so thanks for participating. However, if you have a business opportunity and would like samples for your work to test, please contact us regardless and we'll hook you up. 🤗

 

 

 

 

Hi.

 

While you're here, any plans for different colours? Whilst I love purple and the 3.2 variant... Would like to see more colours!

 

 

Girls. 😎😁😉

 

 

Girls can network too 😉




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

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