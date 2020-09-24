Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidGalaxy S20 FE
pcman2000

82 posts

Master Geek


#277071 24-Sep-2020 15:40
Send private message

Samsung NZ Page

 

NZ Model Specs;

 

  • 6.5" 2400x1080 Super AMOLED at 120Hz
  • Exynos 990 (sadly not SD865)
  • 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM
  • 4500mAh battery w/25W USB-PD Fast Charge (only 15W charger included)
  • 12MP f/1.8 DPAF Primary Camera (same as S20/S20+/N20/ZF2)
  • 12MP Ultrawide Camera (same as S20/S20+/N20/ZF2)
  • 8MP 3x Telephoto Camera (vs. 64mp 1.1x on S20/+/N20 and 12MP 2x on ZF2)
  • 32MP Punchhole Selfie Camera
  • LTE only, no 5G model in NZ

Pretty compelling specs, and they didn't compromise on the usual flagship features.

 

  • Fast Wireless Charging
  • Reverse Wireless Charging
  • Dual Speakers
  • IP68 Water Resistance
  • 3 Years Software Updates

Only real downside I can see is that this has a matte plastic back instead of glass.

 

Pricing is $1099 from Samsung NZ, with a pre-order bonus of a $150 Samsung NZ eVoucher. If you have access to an EPP store (education or some employers), the price is 25% off for $824

 

I'm pretty impressed by Samsung's pricing here. I would say this is very competitive with the OnePlus Nord (at $749-799) and OnePlus 8 (non-Pro, at $1199).

 

Compared to Nord, this is better in practically every way. Compared to OP8, it's a bit of a wash but this has an inferior SoC, no 5G and less RAM and a plastic back. However the S20 FE gains a 120Hz (vs. 90Hz) display, IP68 waterproofing, wireless charge, and a telephoto camera

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 8
pom532
144 posts

Master Geek


  #2573979 25-Sep-2020 09:10
Send private message

Can anyone confirm whether the NZ model is single or dual sim? Pbtech website says single sim, while Harvey norman says dual. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
pcman2000

82 posts

Master Geek


  #2574062 25-Sep-2020 09:55
Send private message

PBTech's website has been updated to say dual SIM it seems.

jonathan18
6204 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2574069 25-Sep-2020 10:05
Send private message

 

 

Pricing is $1099 from Samsung NZ, with a pre-order bonus of a $150 Samsung NZ eVoucher. If you have access to an EPP store (education or some employers), the price is 25% off for $824

 

I'm pretty impressed by Samsung's pricing here. I would say this is very competitive with the OnePlus Nord (at $749-799) and OnePlus 8 (non-Pro, at $1199).

 

Compared to Nord, this is better in practically every way. 

 

 

I'm sure you're right this new S20FE is way superior to the Nord, but, for most people (who can't access that EPP thing), they're simply not in the same price bracket - $1100 vs $730 (what I paid for a Nord earlier this week) is a 50% difference! And a voucher supplied with the phone doesn't reduce the price paid; yeah, some of that difference can be recouped by purchasing an item with the voucher then selling it, but that's an additional hassle.

 

That said, I'm interested in reading reviews of the model, and it's a phone I'd probably be interested in myself - I have an S10+, but only ended up with that due to a quirk with insurance (what they offered to replace a OnePlus 6 that I broke); there's no way I'd be keen to fork out the money needed for the equivalent model in the current S20 series, but this could well meet all my needs without a stupid price...



GV27
4307 posts

Uber Geek


  #2574070 25-Sep-2020 10:08
Send private message

There are some super generous trade-in offers on the A series models, considering it tbh. Depends on how the camera performs in low light - waiting to see some decent reviews. 

pom532
144 posts

Master Geek


  #2574095 25-Sep-2020 10:54
Send private message

Does having no 5G matter? Other than speed (and capacity), does 5G provide any real benefits?

pcman2000

82 posts

Master Geek


  #2574104 25-Sep-2020 11:05
Send private message

pom532:

 

Does having no 5G matter? Other than speed (and capacity), does 5G provide any real benefits?

 

 

I bring it up since the 5G version of the S20 FE uses a Snapdragon 865 SoC, whereas the 4G uses the Exynos 990. The Snapdragon is generally regarded as superior.

pcman2000

82 posts

Master Geek


  #2574888 27-Sep-2020 14:51
Send private message

pom532:

 

Can anyone confirm whether the NZ model is single or dual sim? Pbtech website says single sim, while Harvey norman says dual. 

 

 

More confirmation that it's dual SIM: Galaxy S20 FE | Samsung Support NZ

 

The Samsung website lists the NZ model as "SM-G780F/DS". DS in Samsung model names means dual SIM.



TeaLeaf
4636 posts

Uber Geek


  #2575656 29-Sep-2020 09:08
Send private message

jonathan18:

 

I'm sure you're right this new S20FE is way superior to the Nord

 

 

IMO anything Exynos now that Samsung have stated its to create more revenue not because of a lack of SD chips is under whelming, but the Nord isnt a flagship either, it has plenty of misgivings (and plenty of good things). Id compare it more to something like the mi 10 pro or the new global version of the mi 10 ultra that is being released (still the best camera phone imo, 1/1.32" sensor and quad 1.2µm massive pixels, 5x optical zoom and ois clearly)

 

pcman2000:

 

I bring it up since the 5G version of the S20 FE uses a Snapdragon 865 SoC, whereas the 4G uses the Exynos 990. The Snapdragon is generally regarded as superior.

 

 

100% agree, not having the SD865 SoC is a pointless side grade imo, where the 865 SoC is a true upgrade. But that is not going to be available in NZ?

 

ignishin
91 posts

Master Geek


  #2582444 10-Oct-2020 20:45
Send private message

I see that the 5G version ships to NZ from Samsung on Amazon for exactly $1099NZD with a fast shipping option. I'm looking at the S20 FE to upgr6from my failing S9.

I just don't know enough about the handset to safely assume it'd work on our networks.

https://www.amazon.com/Samsung-Factory-Unlocked-Smartphone-Pro-Grade/dp/B08FYTSXGQ/ref=mp_s_a_1_1_sspa?dchild=1&keywords=galaxy+s20+fe&qid=1602315763&sprefix=galaxy&sr=8-1-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEzOTFQTFdUQlJNNkRBJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwNzE5MjgxMlgwV0EyWU0wWTlVUiZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwOTc5NTcxM1ZXRlJBU1k1U0ZUSyZ3aWRnZXROYW1lPXNwX3Bob25lX3NlYXJjaF9hdGYmYWN0aW9uPWNsaWNrUmVkaXJlY3QmZG9Ob3RMb2dDbGljaz10cnVl

Batman
Mad Scientist
28025 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2582479 11-Oct-2020 06:35
Send private message

9/10

 

but for me that missing 1/10 is dealbreaking

 

- no headphone jack

 

- exynos

 

but then for those who need a phone it's perfect




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Finch
2721 posts

Uber Geek


  #2582531 11-Oct-2020 10:22
Send private message

Batman:

 

9/10

 

but for me that missing 1/10 is dealbreaking

 

- no headphone jack

 

- exynos

 

but then for those who need a phone it's perfect

 

 

 

 

Exynos is the sole reason I'm not buying this, nor anything else from Samsung. So I agree with you, it's 9/10, but the missing point is the deal breaker.

pcman2000

82 posts

Master Geek


  #2582730 11-Oct-2020 20:25
Send private message

ignishin: I see that the 5G version ships to NZ from Samsung on Amazon for exactly $1099NZD with a fast shipping option. I'm looking at the S20 FE to upgr6from my failing S9.

 

That's the US model (SM-G781U). It looks like it will work fine for LTE in New Zealand, but 5G won't work since n78 is not supported (n78 is used by Spark & Vodafone afaik).

 

If possible try to get the International 5G version (SM-G781B), as sold in Australia etc.

ignishin
91 posts

Master Geek


  #2583070 12-Oct-2020 12:20
Send private message

Awesome - thanks for the tip :)

prob
145 posts

Master Geek


  #2591470 24-Oct-2020 17:41
Send private message

Brought the s20 FE last nite for just over $800 from TheMarket using 10% coupon. 

 

 SM-G780FZBDXNZ

networkn
27702 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2591518 24-Oct-2020 21:14
Send private message

@prob what voucher code?

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 8
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 