Hi.



Nothing coming up via search on Google or GZ. Samsung online chat didn't really get what I was asking.



On my other Android phones / tablets I'm able to connect to a wifi router with WPS pressed on the router via Connections > wifi > advanced > WPS connection (or similar) and then wait for it to connect.



The S7 tablet doesn't seem to have this option. You go into wifi > advanced and there is nothing that would relate to a WPS push button or pin connection.



Anyone with a Samsung phone / tablet (currently running Android 12 but had the same issue with 11) that has experienced the same issue but found a solution?



Thanks.