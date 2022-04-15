Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidNo WPS option on Samsung S7 FE tablet
c0ld

206 posts

Master Geek


#295696 15-Apr-2022 19:52
Send private message

Hi.

Nothing coming up via search on Google or GZ. Samsung online chat didn't really get what I was asking.

On my other Android phones / tablets I'm able to connect to a wifi router with WPS pressed on the router via Connections > wifi > advanced > WPS connection (or similar) and then wait for it to connect.

The S7 tablet doesn't seem to have this option. You go into wifi > advanced and there is nothing that would relate to a WPS push button or pin connection.

Anyone with a Samsung phone / tablet (currently running Android 12 but had the same issue with 11) that has experienced the same issue but found a solution?

Thanks.

Create new topic
Behodar
8325 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2902766 15-Apr-2022 20:03
Send private message

Are you aware that WPS is obsolete? I'm not surprised that it's not available on newer hardware.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
c0ld

206 posts

Master Geek


  #2902767 15-Apr-2022 20:12
Send private message

Had no idea it was obsolete. My Fritz 7590 which isn't that old has it as does the partners Oppo R6 (less than a year since release). Samsung support chat advised it should have been there on the tablet but wasn't showing in the settings where they said it should be.

Has it been replaced by something else do you know?

Behodar
8325 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2902768 15-Apr-2022 20:15
Send private message

I believe the current buzzword is Easy Connect. I've never used it.



c0ld

206 posts

Master Geek


  #2902769 15-Apr-2022 20:20
Send private message

Unfortunately nothing coming up under that within the tablet. Thanks for your reply.

mentalinc
2462 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2902782 15-Apr-2022 21:24
Send private message

You should be able to scan the qr code from your Android phone to connect the tablet.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

fe31nz
822 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2902785 15-Apr-2022 21:59
Send private message

WPS is obsolete because it was a severe security risk.  If it is available, you should not use it unless you are fairly sure no-one else can connect to your WiFi while it is enabled (eg you live on a farm in the middle of nowhere).  There are apparently bots that just wait for WPS to be enabled and then connect.  It was a bad idea in the first place - I have never used it when available because it had such an obvious security risk.  Just type in the pass phrase and connect normally.  Yes, that is a pain to do, but it is much better than having your home network taken over by a bot.

c0ld

206 posts

Master Geek


  #2902788 15-Apr-2022 22:50
Send private message

All good, main query was around where the SW menu option was as Samsung support thought it should have been there.



mentalinc
2462 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2902871 16-Apr-2022 09:15
Send private message

Guide on how to share wifi per above

https://au.pcmag.com/networking/86213/how-to-wirelessly-share-your-wi-fi-password-on-iphone-or-android




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 