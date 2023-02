I’m trying to set up Google Family Link on my daughters phone.

She’s got a Gmail account.

I’ve installed Family Link on my phone and I follow the instructions.

They state that I need to go to her phone, settings, Google, Parental Controls and then hit Get Started.

Then it says ‘Who will be using this device?’ and I choose ‘Child or Teenager’.

I hit next and then I get an error ‘Something went wrong - try again layer’.

I’ve tried to clear the cache, restarted phone, but same error.