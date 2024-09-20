So I've got an older Huawei Nova 5T, it works perfectly fine. But I've just hit this need for everything outlook.com related to need modern authentication methods. The mail app stopped working so I tried Edison mail, and that seems to have worked fine. I deleted the old account out of the old mail app, but unexpectdedly I lost my contacts and calendar info out of the default contact and calendar apps on the phone. I can't add them back in through manually setting up the outlook.com address again, it just refuses to to work. They seem to want to force everyone to the outlook.com app for mail and calendar, I already use that for work and would quite like to keep it separate. What are my options here, is there contact and calendar apps that will still work with outlook.com? I am at a loss to find much info out on the web but I can't be the only one.