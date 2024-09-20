Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Outlook.com need for Modern Authentication Methods breaking my apps
#316150 20-Sep-2024 11:44
So I've got an older Huawei Nova 5T, it works perfectly fine. But I've just hit this need for everything outlook.com related to need modern authentication methods. The mail app stopped working so I tried Edison mail, and that seems to have worked fine. I deleted the old account out of the old mail app, but unexpectdedly I lost my contacts and calendar info out of the default contact and calendar apps on the phone. I can't add them back in through manually setting up the outlook.com address again, it just refuses to to work. They seem to want to force everyone to the outlook.com app for mail and calendar, I already use that for work and would quite like to keep it separate. What are my options here, is there contact and calendar apps that will still work with outlook.com? I am at a loss to find much info out on the web but I can't be the only one. 

zocster
  #3284430 20-Sep-2024 12:26
spark or blue mail i'd say. 




 

  #3284469 20-Sep-2024 13:44
Thank you good sir! Bluemail has done the trick, allows you to also synch the contacts and calendar into my generic phone apps. I like the Edison mail, I'll keep trying it, but it doesn't synch contacts or calendar. 

  #3284552 20-Sep-2024 16:01
Please help me understand. You are using a Microsoft-account based email and using a third-party email client?

 

Or are you using the Outlook app?




  #3284621 20-Sep-2024 19:59
freitasm:

Please help me understand. You are using a Microsoft-account based email and using a third-party email client?


Or are you using the Outlook app?



Yes I am using a Microsoft Outlook.com email address and trying to use the generic apps of my android device. This week Microsoft have disabled any apps not using the modern authentication methods. I've had to ditch the email app but using blue mail I can keep using the contacts and calendar app as I have been, synced via blue mail.

  #3284622 20-Sep-2024 20:07
Why not use the Outlook app?




  #3284696 21-Sep-2024 06:27
I do use the Outlook app already for work. I really wanted to keep it separate. Also, I did try adding my Outlook email to the Outlook app but I found the calendar and contacts didn't seem to synch with the apps I was using for contacts and calendar, I might have just not set it up right. I also couldn't figure out how to have different notification settings for the different accounts on the Outlook app.

  #3284702 21-Sep-2024 07:53
freitasm: Why not use the Outlook app?

 

Because I find it doesn't always integrate well with the phones native Calendar and Contacts apps etc..The native email app in my experience gives a much better experience. 

 

I had the same issue as the OP with my Outlook email account on my Galaxy Tab S6 using the native email app. I deleted and then re added the account and it started working again. 




  #3284717 21-Sep-2024 08:32
I also use the native email app on my phone, and set up an app password for my Outlook email which is working fine.

 

Microsoft Account dashboard >Security >Manage How I Sign In >App passwords

 

Think you need 2FA set up for your Microsoft account to get the option.

  #3284730 21-Sep-2024 09:51
You have to give Outlook Calendar and Contacts permissions.

Then set sync for each account.

I have two Exchange accounts (work and Geekzone) and one Hotmail account and they all work well with native apps. If you don't want to sync calendar you can use widgets.




  #3284748 21-Sep-2024 11:51
OP probably gets this. I get this with mine, on a S21, tried adding hotmail, exchange or 365 options on native Samsung Email app. No luck, have already approved access via authenticator app. 

Edit: uninstalling, and re installing the native Samsung Mail app worked. I was able to add account in it again. Ignore image and issue previously stated. 




 

  #3284791 21-Sep-2024 13:48
freitasm: You have to give Outlook Calendar and Contacts permissions.

Then set sync for each account.

I have two Exchange accounts (work and Geekzone) and one Hotmail account and they all work well with native apps. If you don't want to sync calendar you can use widgets.


Our MAM policy controlled outlook prevents native app calendar sync. Regardless of permissions and so forth
.
It's the default management setting it seems

https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/exchange/clients-and-mobile-in-exchange-online/outlook-for-ios-and-android/outlook-for-ios-and-android-configuration-with-microsoft-intune

/Edit I eat my words!

I had another go at it. It seems that google have updated the calendar with trust settings burried away from the normal 'accounts to show' list.

  #3284822 21-Sep-2024 15:54
It has affected people using older versions of Outlook software on their desktop PCs. They did send a warning a few weeks ago about it.

  #3284909 21-Sep-2024 22:21
freitasm: You have to give Outlook Calendar and Contacts permissions.

Then set sync for each account.

I have two Exchange accounts (work and Geekzone) and one Hotmail account and they all work well with native apps. If you don't want to sync calendar you can use widgets.

 

That might be the case now. It never used to be like that. Outlook used to only sync with its own Calendar so you'd end up with two calendars in parallel which wasn't ideal. Ever since then I've made a practice of using the native email apps.




  #3284925 22-Sep-2024 08:07
I use Onecalendar appfor my android phone. It syncs with my Outlook and Gmail calendars fine.




  #3285058 22-Sep-2024 14:20
OK well quite a few things for me to try here. I did try deleting the account and trying to login again, but it just wouldn't. I may have to try the 2FA, I haven't yet switched it on for fear of breaking my existing setup which obviously no longer works.

I obviously didn't explore around the Outlook app enough as I didn't see anyway to synch contacts and calendar, I'll have to have another tutu.

But everything is working OK with the setup of blue mail synching contacts and calendar again.

