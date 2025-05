Ive read a lot of papers about issues with Xiaomi, Xiaomi then posted a Policy framework and a button to opt out of sharing data.

I know there was the big Huawei scare mongering. Oddly OnePlus never seems to get the same worries.



The reason I ask is PBtech have the Xiaomi 15 (non pro) on sale at the moment and it has wicked specs, but is there any concern with direct data links, or is that all old and in the past?