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ForumsOnline streaming servicesCan't log in to TiviMate Companion
Rikkitic

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#323843 24-Jan-2026 15:47
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Help.

 

I'm stuck. I'm desperate. I don't know what to do.

 

I am a premium subscriber to TiviMate. I can log into that with no problem. However I have reached the maximum of five devices. I need to remove one to replace it but I can't log into Companion. I don't know why. I just keeps saying to try later. 

 

According to various sources, TiviMate support is essentially non-existent. I have tried emailing them but no response so far. Like I say, I am a paid premium subscriber and can log into TiviMate itself without problem, but I cannot remove my device there. Can anyone offer any help with this? Is there any way to remove a device without using Companion? I am really stuck with this. Please help if you can.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

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Rikkitic

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  #3455635 24-Jan-2026 15:59
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Never mind. I found a solution.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 



freitasm
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  #3455639 24-Jan-2026 17:18
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Moved to correct sub-forum and locked since solution found.




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