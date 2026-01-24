Help.

I'm stuck. I'm desperate. I don't know what to do.

I am a premium subscriber to TiviMate. I can log into that with no problem. However I have reached the maximum of five devices. I need to remove one to replace it but I can't log into Companion. I don't know why. I just keeps saying to try later.

According to various sources, TiviMate support is essentially non-existent. I have tried emailing them but no response so far. Like I say, I am a paid premium subscriber and can log into TiviMate itself without problem, but I cannot remove my device there. Can anyone offer any help with this? Is there any way to remove a device without using Companion? I am really stuck with this. Please help if you can.