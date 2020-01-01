D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system

D-Link A/NZ has launched its new AI-powered DCS-9500T Kit, a Dual Vision Thermal Camera-based Temperature Measuring System that measures up to 30 simultaneous temperature checks within 30ms and is ideal for large public spaces such as airports, hospitals, schools, child care facilities, offices, shopping centres, public transport hubs and more.

The DCS-9500T System finds anyone who has a fever in the vicinity it scans, and then raises an alarm automatically. By using advanced infrared thermal imaging technology combined with Artificial Intelligence, this new Temperature Measuring System enables crowds in wide and large areas to be scanned and can immediately distinguish those with elevated temperatures.

The DCS-9500T System uses an uncooled IRFPA 400x300 pixel microbolometer detector and digital signal transmission to deliver razor-sharp thermal imaging video.

The advanced AI-based technology used by the DCS-9500T Temperature Measuring System is such that it provides ±0.3°C real-time medical grade accuracy as well as AI facial recognition with a comprehensive early warning management system.

There is also an in-built, on-board temperature detection algorithm, one IP address for two channels, an 8mm fixed thermal lens and a 2.7-12mm motorised visible spectrum lens.

The DCS-9500T Temperature Measuring System features include:



• Temperatures of up to 30 people, measured simultaneously in real-time, within 30ms

• High resolution thermal sensor 400 x 300 pixels

• Temperature accuracy ±0.3°C

• Alarm alert sound (Speaker Out)

• Snapshot with temperature reading

• Sensitivity of 40mK

• 17 colour control

• Alarms for strangers and known people

• Face recognition

• Ability to set a temperature range

• Temperature searches

• Retain temperature records for up to 100 days.

• Easy Recalibration if components of the system are moved

• A single copy of the Camera Management Software can manage up to 32 Camera Systems