D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers

D-Link A/NZ has launched two new EXO AX Series next-generation Wi-Fi 6 Routers into the market with the DIR-X1860 AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router and the DIR-X5460 AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Router (pictured). These two devices take Wi-Fi 6 capabilities and benefits to new levels, giving you a leap in capacity and bandwidth to support more devices at once across your home. By combining high-speed 802.11ax Wi-Fi, otherwise known as Wi-Fi 6, with dual-band technology and gigabit Ethernet ports, both routers provide a seamless networking experience with the highest degrees of speed, range, and flexibility.

Graeme Reardon, MD of D-Link AN/Z said, “By combining the very latest Wi-Fi 6 technology into our latest range of EXO AX Series Routers along with our easy-to-use D-Link Wi-Fi installation and management app and our award-winning 24/7 free technical support, it’s an easy choice for customers to upgrade to the latest Wi-Fi technology in their home. With all the latest phones, tablets and smart home devices now coming out that have Wi-Fi 6 built-in, it’s a great time to upgrade your home network and supercharge your home network speeds, whilst increasing your Wi-Fi coverage too.”

The DIR-X1860 and DIR-X5460 bring forth a host of new technologies to create the best wireless networking experience to date fully utilising both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. They sport 1024 QAM to boost throughput to devices by up to 25% and 160MHz contiguous channel width for even more bandwidth.

All this adds up to ultra-fast combined speeds of up to 5,400 Mbps (600 Mbps + 4,800 Mbps) for the DIR-X5460 and 1800 Mbps for the DIR-X1860 (1200 Mbps on the 5GHz and 600 Mbps on the 2.4GHz).

Built-in power amplifiers and beamforming extends the reach of your Wi-Fi and directs the signals specifically to other Wi-Fi devices over even larger areas than before whilst supporting 6 simultaneous streams, easily handling all the connected devices you can throw at them, all at the same time.

You can also enjoy fast simultaneous data throughput to multiple devices for seamless high definition or 4K streaming media services, VR gaming and cloud storage access. In addition, the Gigabit Ethernet LAN and WAN ports allow you to maximise your Internet connection, futureproofing your Internet speeds. The built-in Quality of Service (QoS) engine also allows you to prioritise traffic to your preferred client, ensuring that your favourite devices are receiving optimal bandwidth.

In addition to MU-MIMO, the two new routers use Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA), a signature technology in Wi-Fi 6 that splits a channel into four sub-channels. This means signals from multiple devices get simultaneously transmitted together and never have to queue up again, resulting in an incredible 4x boost in bandwidth capacity. All-in-all they are ideal for smart homes filled with bandwidth-hungry IoT devices threatening to devour your Wi-Fi capacity.



The routers are more efficient too. BSS Colouring makes transmissions more unique by ‘colouring’ them with their own unique code resulting in less interference and more range in congested Wi-Fi environments. Target Wake Time (TWT) efficiently schedules transmissions for client devices, meaning they know when to be ready for data and when to take a break, increasing your devices’ battery life.

The new routers are easy to set up and manage by simply downloading the free D-Link Wi-Fi app and following the on-screen, step-by-step instructions. In addition, access control features allow you to restrict access to your network, giving you greater control over network users. The DIR-X1860 and DIR-X5460 even integrate voice assistant compatibility for Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can control your network with voice commands.



Finally, the DIR-X1860 and DIR-X5460 will also automatically check daily for updates to make sure that the devices always have the latest features with the most secure firmware and install the update silently in the background. For extra peace of mind, in the event of failure during an automatic or manual firmware upgrade, the routers will store a backup system image in the memory before the upgrade occurs and safely fall back to this if necessary.

DIR-X1860 and DIR-X5460 key features

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology provides faster speeds, greater capacity and less network congestion

Next-gen speeds up to 5,400 Mbps (600 Mbps + 4,800 Mbps) for the DIR-X5460 and 1800 Mbps for the DIR-X1860 (1200 Mbps on the 5GHz and 600 Mbps on the 2.4GHz)

Dual-Band Wi-Fi with up to 6 simultaneous streams makes 4K streaming, VR gaming or video chatting a breeze

OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology communicate more data to more devices while simultaneously reducing lag

BSS colouring technology reduces interference in 'noisy' Wi-Fi environments, making more efficient use of available Wi-Fi spectrum

4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port provide optional wired connectivity

Built in USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports to create shared storage

Intelligent Quality of Service (QoS) prioritises network traffic to minimise the impact of low bandwidth

Backwards compatibility ensures support for previous Wi-Fi standards and all Wi-Fi devices

Increased battery life of connected devices with Target Wake Time technology

Supports the latest Wi-Fi security with 128-bit encryption

Voice Control for an even easier home Wi-Fi networking experience

Works with the D-Link Wi-Fi app for easy setup and enhanced parental controls

The DIR-X1860 AX1800 and DIR-X5460 AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Routers are available now from www.dlink.com.au (RRP AUD$299.95 and AUD$499.95), www.dlink.co.nz (RRP NZ$329.99 and NZ$529.99) and from all authorised D-Link partners and retailers in both countries.