Poly introduces professional-quality speakerphones for offices and home-office

Poly has unveiled the Poly Sync Family, a new line of smart, USB and Bluetooth speakerphones. These Poly devices use proprietary microphone technology to track the talker, not the noise, with Poly Sync 20 available now in New Zealand.



The Poly Sync 20, Poly Sync 40 and Poly Sync 60 speakerphones are designed to enable today’s need to work from anywhere – whether that’s a remote work location at home or a conference room in the office. Poly Sync speakerphone’s USB and Bluetooth connectivity options offer flexibility, while its intelligent microphones can easily detect voices throughout the room to enable crisp audio quality for both work and entertainment. For seamless voice integration, connect Poly Sync speakerphones to your Siri or Google voice assistant and check even more off your to-do list without lifting a finger.



“Most of the workforce in the region and across the world are transitioning towards a hybrid working model”, said Andy Hurt, Managing Director, ANZ, Poly. “The Poly Sync family redefines speakerphones moving forward. More importantly, the elevated user experience that enterprise-grade gear brings to the table will be key to enhancing productivity for every work style.”



Poly Sync 20 is certified for Microsoft Teams. The Microsoft Teams version of the Poly Sync 20 incorporates a dedicated Teams button so the Teams app can be launched with a tap. This further adds to Poly’s broad portfolio of Teams-enabled headsets and devices.

Poly has one of the largest product portfolios for the Zoom platform, and Poly Sync 20 is among the first to receive Zoom’s Personal USB Speakerphone certification.



“We are pleased to recognise Poly Sync 20 as one of the first speakerphone devices to receive Zoom’s Personal USB Speakerphone certification,” said Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer. “Poly continues to trailblaze with its portfolio of Zoom certified devices and we know that the addition of Poly Sync 20 will provide outstanding value for today’s evolving workforce.”

With best-in-class audio and a three-microphone array, Poly Sync 20 and Poly Sync 20+ speakerphones are ideal portable solutions for today’s hybrid work environments. A remarkable sounding three-in-one device, it’s a personal speakerphone, a portable music speaker and a smartphone charger all in one. Its compact, sleek design and carrying case make it perfect for users on the go.

Advanced digital signal processing algorithms ensure both sides of the call can be heard clearly, simultaneously, and a programmable button allows users to personalize their Poly Sync 20 with their favourite functions like music pause/play or voice assistant – all with a single touch. The Poly Sync 20+ includes a BT600 USB adapter for seamless Bluetooth connectivity options.



The Poly Sync 40 speakerphone features even bigger sound than the Poly Sync 20, with microphones that allow for greater pickup range as well as the convenient smartphone charging capabilities to support today’s hybrid work environments. IT or the user can choose to wirelessly daisy chain two units to adapt and expand the reach within varied conference room sizes. Poly Sync 40 features a long-lasting battery with up to 20 hours of talk time and the automatic Bluetooth unpairing option allows users to quickly disconnect Bluetooth devices after a meeting.



The Poly Sync 60, the largest speakerphone in the Poly Sync Family, incorporates all of the features in the Poly Sync 20 and Poly Sync 40 but is designed for larger meeting spaces and conference rooms. With a six-microphone array and intelligent LED features, the device can automatically track voices within the meeting room and adapt to make sure the other end of the call has a great audio experience. With its two large built-in speakers, the Poly Sync 60 easily fills the room with rich, crystal clear audio. Connect a USB video camera to the device for complete AV connectivity.



While the Poly Sync Family offers solutions for workers in any location, they also help IT managers who can oversee and improve workforce fleet deployment and allow remote management of Poly Sync devices. This service is sold separately.



Poly Sync 20 is available in New Zealand now, while Poly Sync 40 and Sync 60 will be available in New Zealand later in 2021.