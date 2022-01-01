D-Link A/NZ launches COVR AX AX1800 dual band seamless mesh Wi-Fi 6 system

D-Link A/NZ has launched its new COVR AX next-generation AX1800 Dual Band Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Systems consisting of the COVR-X1873 (3 -Pack), COVR-X1872 (2-Pack) and the COVR-X1870 (Individual Router / Add-On COVR Point). Built on the back of the award-winning COVR Series, D-Link’s next-generation COVR AX solutions bring with them the very latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, giving you a quantum leap in the capacity, speed and range you need.

The COVR-X1873 is powered by three AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 COVR Points seamlessly working together and is the ideal solution for filling a medium to large-sized home up to 740 square metres with complete Wi-Fi coverage.

The COVR AX Series utilises OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology which communicates more data to more devices whilst simultaneously reducing latency.

It also has BSS colouring which helps organise data packets, making your network more efficient and improving Wi-Fi 6 device performance even further. The battery life of your connected devices can also be enhanced with Target Wake Time (TWT) technology and if you want to know just how fast your Internet connection really is there’s a built-in Speedtest powered by Ookla service.

For homes such as studios up to medium-sized homes, the COVR-X1870 and COVR-X1872 provide a great way to start your whole-home mesh network and yet gives you the added comfort of expanding when and if the need arises. By adding on an additional COVR-X1870, or even a 2 or 3-Pack if need be, D-Link’s COVR AX solutions allow you to customise and expand your network to match your home, providing you lag-free, super-fast, whole-home Wi-Fi.

The COVR AX Series features WPA3, the latest version of the Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA) protocol that encrypts user data and protects wireless networks from outside threats. WPA3 includes the latest technology to verify authentication and secure your devices’ connections while further protecting your wireless network from malicious attacks.

The COVR range eliminates the issues that come with multiple networks as there’s just one wireless network name (or SSID) for your entire home, no matter where you are. You’ll never have to remember usernames and passwords for different networks in your home again.

Another part of the COVR AX Series’ appeal is the way it reduces buffering and lag by using D-Link’s Smart Steering technology to automatically direct your device to the optimum wireless band, based on your current network traffic. This means smooth Wi-Fi delivery for every device in the home, no matter how old or new it is, with no more frustrating interruptions within your wireless network.

Combine this with Smart Roaming which keeps you constantly connected to the strongest signal even as you move from room to room, eliminating that annoying and frustrating cycle of disconnecting and reconnecting to different networks. COVR AX gives you one seamless network with no dropouts, all across your home.

COVR AX also provides you with the ability to use Ethernet cabling as your homes’ backhaul connectivity if you have Ethernet installed already, providing an even more flexible solution.

The setup process for the COVR AX Series is as simple and straightforward as you expect from D-Link devices, allowing you to enjoy a quick and easy installation via the free D-Link Wi-Fi app. On top of this, the new COVR AX Series also supports and easily integrates with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for ultra-convenient hands-free voice control.

Key features of the COVR AX range

Wi-Fi 6 technology provides faster speeds, greater capacity and less network congestion

Speeds up to 1.8 Gbps (574 + 1200) to cater for the needs of the modern smart home

Coverage up to 740 sqm for the 3-Pack

4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports provide optional wired connectivity (per unit)

D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh offers one unified network experiences that auto connects you to the strongest signal

OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology communicate more data to more devices while simultaneously reducing latency

BSS colouring helps organise data packets, making your network more efficient and improving Wi-Fi 6 performance

Increased battery life of connected devices with Target Wake Time (TWT) technology

Supports the latest WPA3 encryption

Built-in Speedtest powered by Ookla

Voice Control for an even easier home Wi-Fi networking experience

The COVR AX range is available now from www.dlink.co.nz and from authorised D-Link Partners and Retailers for the following RRPs:

COVR-X1873 (3-Pack) NZ$ 599.99

COVR-X1872 (2-Pack) NZ$ 499.99

COVR-X1870 (Router/ Add-On Point) NZ$ 279.99